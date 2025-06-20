Queer Icon Bitch To Return To Provincetown This Summer With One-woman Show HEY BITCH!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bitch is a longstanding Queer icon. Bitch will be bringing back her one-woman show Hey Bitch! to Provincetown, MA's Post Office Cabaret every Wednesday this Summer, fresh on the heels of a successful off-Broadway run of her critically-acclaimed musical play.

ABOUT BITCH

Bitch first got her start in the late 90s as one-half of the punk dyke duo Bitch and Animal. During a pivotal Summer of shows in Provincetown, Bitch and Animal were picked up by Ani DiFranco who took them on tour and released two albums on her label Righteous Babe Records. After going solo, Bitch played like herself in John Cameron Mitchell's Shortbus, (Hedwig and The Angry Inch), released solo albums on Kill Rock Stars and her label Short Story Records, and produced and released two albums of her folk idol Ferron. Since releasing Bitchcraft she has toured nationally, headlining over 100 shows and opened for Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco. She played a role in Alison Bechdel's Audible podcast "Dykes To Watch Out For," and played violin on Margaret Cho's most recent album Lucky Gift, produced by Garrison Starr.

ABOUT HEY BITCH!

Hey Bitch! is a wild musical broomstick ride through Bitch's childhood, feminist awakening, indie rock stardom and subsequent brush with cancel-culture. Woven together by songs from her latest album Bitchcraft, which came out on the legendary label Kill Rock Stars she will wield her signature electric violin and take the audience on "a Musical Journey To Planet Bitch." The residency will run from July 2nd through September 3 and the show is all ages!

ABOUT ONE LONG EARRING

And speaking of gay stuff, Lesbian supergroup One Long Earring will be performing at The Gifford House on July 22nd, 25th, and 29th. The "band" rose to fame in womyn's bookstores, coffee shops, and Ren Faires, then had their infamous break up at the Labia Majora festival. The gals haven't seen each other in years. Can they bring back the music without bringing back the drama? Come to the Clotted Pot and find out! One Long Earring is a show about the feminist comeback tour that should have stayed home. Think Lesbian Spinal Tap. One Long Earring is the brainchild of Faith Soloway (Transparent, Jesus Has Two Mommies, Miss Folk America) developed with (and co-starring) Bitch, featuring Melissa Ferrick, Pamela Means, Anne Stott, and Myra Kooy.

In addition to the residency, Bitch is hosting a weekly Sapphic-forward party, OPEN DYKE NIGHT where she will be showcasing community talent alongside weekly themes, giveaways, and other gay stuff. OPEN DYKE NIGHT is a free party, designed to create intentional space for the community to come together.

