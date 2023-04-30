Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Cape Playhouse

Apr. 30, 2023  

Previews: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Cape Playhouse The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theater in the country, is set to kick off its 2023 Summer season with the popular Fats Waller musical and Tony Award winning show, Ain't Misbehavin'.

Founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to Summer." Moore's vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theatre with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals - a dream that has since been realized tenfold. Within its 96 years in operation, the Playhouse has featured world-class talent in shows produced specifically for its stage. It has seen the likes of such legends as Julie Andrews and Ginger Roberts, and since its opening has continued to uphold a high caliber of professional theater.

Named as one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theaters in America, the Playhouse will soon present Ain't Misbehavin' as the first show of its exciting 2023 Summer repertoire.

Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to fame as part of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920's and '30's with his jumpin' new beat known as swing music. Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original.

Directing the Cape Playhouse production of Ain't Misbehavin' is Grammy Award-winner Ken Page. Widely known as the voice of Mr. Oogie Boogie in the classic Disney/Tim Burton animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ken is an original cast member of the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Ain't Misbehavin'. This marks his sixth time at the helm of this historic Tony Award winning musical. His production of the show for The La Mirada Performing Arts Center in California was awarded two Los Angeles Ovation Awards.

"It is my mission in continuing to direct productions of Ain't Misbehavin'' to bring the joy, fun, depth of intention and the wonderful world and music of Thomas "Fats" Waller to life. It is equally important to me to continue the legacy of the original cast's narrative work, and pass it forward to today's actors. What an honor it will be to realize this at the much revered historic Cape Playhouse. As Fats would say, "Here Tis".

As an actor, Ken has worked extensively in New York as well as London's West End, starring in Children of Eden and in Paris for Ain't Misbehavin'. Mr. Page made his Broadway debut in Guys and Dolls as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the all-black revival, which received the Theatre World Award. He is also the recipient of the Theatre World Award for Guys and Dolls, the Best Actor Drama Desk Award for Ain't Misbehavin' and was honored by the New York Drama League for his performances on the Broadway stage. He is also the recipient of two Grammy Awards as a principal member of the OBC recordings of Cats and Ain't Misbehavin'.

The Cape Playhouse also welcomes seasoned director, actor, and writer Hunter Foster this summer as its Guest Artistic Director. Hunter has quite the impressive list of theatrical credits. In 2001, Foster was cast in his breakthrough role of Bobby Strong in Urinetown, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award and a nomination for an Outer Critics Circle Award. He also starred as Seymour in the Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination.

Hunter also directs and acts in prestigious theaters across the country such as the La Jolla Playhouse, the Guthrie, Paper Mill Playhouse, the Ogunquit Playhouse, the Kennedy Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, St. Louis Rep, Geva Theatre and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He is the co-creator and writer of the play adaptation of Clue, which has become one of the most produced plays in the country. His other writing credits include two off-Broadway musicals (Summer of '42 and Jasper In Deadland).

Hunter has been both on and off stage at the Playhouse over the past twenty years. His directing credits include My Fair Lady, Cabaret, Million Dollar Quartet, Clue, The Foreigner and Once; he has also performed in the Playhouse's productions of Boeing, Boeing, Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo.

With summer just around the corner, please be sure to take advantage of all that the Cape Playhouse has to offer as part of their exciting 97th season. Following Ain't Misbehavin' (June 7-17), the Playhouse presents Sense and Sensibility (June 21-July 1), Jersey Boys (July 5-22), An American in Paris (July 26-August 12), Camelot (August 16-26) and Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (August 30-September 9). To purchase single tickets or a season subscription/Flex Pass, please visit www.capelayhouse.com.

While catching a show at this Dennis icon is already a day well spent, the theater's expansive 22-acre campus houses both the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema. There's truly something for everyone at the Cape Playhouse, so please take part in what will undoubtedly be a Summer season to remember!




April 30, 2023

The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theater in the country, is set to kick off its 2023 Summer season with the popular Fats Waller musical and Tony Award winning show, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'. 
