Pink Martini, Silent Film, Irish Dancing and 70s Pop Come to The Hanover Theatre

Music takes centerstage at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts accompanying our upcoming silent film screening, fall rock & roll concerts, Irish dancing, and more.

Following a jam-packed April, May brings Stayin' Alive then the iconic, Judy Collins on May 11.

May 25 at 2pm, renowned organist, Clark Wilson returns to accompany the 1923 silent film Safety Last! on the Mighty Wurlitzer at The Hanover Theatre. A standout of

the silent-film era, Safety Last! was a critical and commercial triumph upon its release,

cementing Harold Lloyd's legacy as one of early cinema's most influential stars.

Recently announced, fall shows now on sale include an exciting lineup.

September 26, the Irish music & dance sensation, A Taste of Ireland, comes to Worcester. The high octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting through Ireland's tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects

October 2, Tusk – The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute brings 17 years of experience captivating audiences with the magic of Fleetwood Mac to the main stage. Time, trust and genuine friendship have shaped a unique, almost telepathic connection that brings their performances to life. Every note, every beat, every subtle shift on stage is a testament to a relationship built over a lifetime, one that even the audience can feel.

October 3, STARSHIP & FOGHAT combine forces for a nostalgic night of entertainment. This performance will feature Mickey Thomas, the owner of the soaring voice that propelled STARSHIP through the decade of the 80s. Foghat, the Boogie Kings of the past 53 years, will also serenade the city on The Hanover Theatre's main stage. Known for their timeless hits like “Slow Ride” and “Fool for the City,” Foghat continues to thrill fans with high-energy performances

October 10, Pink Martini fills the theatre with a dozen musicians and songs in 25 languages. The renowned band brings its vibrant, multilingual music to concert stages across the globe, landing in Worcester this fall. This show will also feature a newly released song, "Bella Ciao" a bold reimagining of Italian anti-fascist anthem and a modern call To resistance.

Lastly, November 1, take a chance on Mania: The ABBA Tribute! From “Dancing Queen” to “Waterloo,” to “Mamma Mia," the band performs all of ABBA's greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s.

