Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre

The production runs through September 28, 2025 in Beverly, MA.
Production photos are now available for RENT, playing at North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Performances are Tuesday–Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Set in New York City’s East Village between 1989 and 1990, RENT is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson that became a defining pop culture phenomenon. Through love and acceptance, the rock musical follows a diverse group of struggling artists navigating life during the AIDS crisis, as they strive to find themselves and the art they wish to create.
With its powerful themes of strength and connection, RENT features iconic numbers including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” The revolutionary musical continues to resonate with audiences around the world.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (978) 232-7200, visiting nsmt.org, or in person at the NSMT box office, 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
Aaron Alcaraz, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Austin Turner, Didi Romero, Cate Hayman, and Kat Rodriguez
The cast of Rent at North Shore Music Theatre
Aaron Alcaraz and Austin Turner with the cast Rent
Isaiah Rose Garcia and Aaron Arnell Harrington
Cate Hayman and Kat Rodriguez
The cast of Rent at North Shore Music Theatre
Aaron Arnell Harrington with Isaiah Rose Garcia
Kat Rodriguez and Aaron Alcaraz
The cast of Rent at North Shore Music Theatre
