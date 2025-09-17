 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre

The production runs through September 28, 2025 in Beverly, MA.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Production photos are now available for RENT, playing at North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Performances are Tuesday–Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Set in New York City’s East Village between 1989 and 1990, RENT is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson that became a defining pop culture phenomenon. Through love and acceptance, the rock musical follows a diverse group of struggling artists navigating life during the AIDS crisis, as they strive to find themselves and the art they wish to create.

With its powerful themes of strength and connection, RENT features iconic numbers including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” The revolutionary musical continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased by calling (978) 232-7200, visiting nsmt.org, or in person at the NSMT box office, 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Aaron Alcaraz, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Austin Turner, Didi Romero, Cate Hayman, and Kat Rodriguez

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
The cast of Rent at North Shore Music Theatre

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Aaron Alcaraz and Austin Turner with the cast Rent

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Didi Romero

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Isaiah Rose Garcia and Aaron Arnell Harrington

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Didi Romero and Austin Turner

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Cate Hayman and Kat Rodriguez

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Cate Hayman and Kat Rodriguez

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
The cast of Rent at North Shore Music Theatre

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Aaron Arnell Harrington with Isaiah Rose Garcia

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
Kat Rodriguez and Aaron Alcaraz

Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre Image
The cast of Rent at North Shore Music Theatre




Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
87 ratings

The Outsiders
Chicago
62 ratings

Chicago
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Hell's Kitchen
54 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos