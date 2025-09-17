Photos: RENT at North Shore Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production photos are now available for RENT, playing at North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) through Sunday, September 28, 2025. Performances are Tuesday–Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Set in New York City’s East Village between 1989 and 1990, RENT is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson that became a defining pop culture phenomenon. Through love and acceptance, the rock musical follows a diverse group of struggling artists navigating life during the AIDS crisis, as they strive to find themselves and the art they wish to create.

With its powerful themes of strength and connection, RENT features iconic numbers including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” The revolutionary musical continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

Ticket Information

Tickets can be purchased by calling (978) 232-7200, visiting nsmt.org, or in person at the NSMT box office, 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.