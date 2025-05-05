Photos: FOUNDING F%!#ERS at Greater Boston Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company is now presenting world premiere of FOUNDING F%!#ERS: The Story of Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold, running May 2 – 18, 2025. Check out all new photos from the show below!

This bold new comedy by playwright Conor Casey is the latest offering from the Don Fulton New Works Project, Greater Boston Stage Company’s initiative to champion original plays and emerging voices in American theatre.

An irreverent and wildly entertaining reimagining of Revolutionary War history, FOUNDING F%!#ERS delivers a hilariously absurd take on Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen and infamous turncoat Benedict Arnold as they bumble and battle their way through a comically twisted version of the birth of our nation. Brimming with outrageous moments, unexpected encounters, and delightfully inaccurate history, this brand-new play invites audiences to question what we think we know about patriotism, power, and the people who shaped America.

The production team includes Weylin Symes# (Director), Tyler Rosati+ (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Mark Linehan (Assistant Director/Dramaturg) Katy Monthei (Scenic Designer), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Designer), Deirdre Gerrard (Costume Designer), Caroline Eng^+ (Sound Designer), Adelaide Majeski (Properties Designer), Mark Linehan (Dramaturg/Assistant Director), Marsha Smith* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald* (Assistant Stage Manager), Sam Kiff (Production Assistant) and Kira Troilo (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant).

Photo Credit: Maggie Hall Photography

