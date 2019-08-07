Photo Flash: First Look At JERSEY BOYS At North Shore Music Theatre

Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) continues the 2019 Musical Season with JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. This special extended engagement plays for four week starting Tuesday, August 6 and playing thru Sunday, September 1, 2019. JERSEY BOYS is sponsored by Abiomed.

"We are so proud to be presenting the Massachusetts Regional Theatre Premiere of Jersey Boys. Many people have seen the show on Broadway and on the many tours that have come through the area, but I can guarantee they have never seen the show like this before," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "Our audiences will not just be watching the musical phenomenon - but they will be experiencing the show from all sides in our unique 360° theatre. Our Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, has created a brand-new immersive production featuring his own original direction and choreography. Our extraordinarily talented cast will have audiences saying, "Oh, what a night!" and coming back for more!"

JERSEY BOYS is the four-time Tony Award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - four guys from Jersey who had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in JERSEY BOYS, featuring a book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The unforgettable score includes top ten his like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Andrés Acosta as Tommy DeVito, Luke Hamilton as Bob Gaudio, Jonathan Mousset Alonso as Frankie Valli and Alex Puette as Nick Massi. The cast of 15 also features Barry Anderson, Ashley Chasteen, Luke Darnell, EJ Dohring, Mia Gerachis, Josh Greenblatt, Michael Allan Haggerty, David LaMarr, Alyssa McAnany, Alaina Mills, and Corey Mosello.

The creative team for JERSEY BOYS includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyle Dixon, (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Daryl Bornstein (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director). JERSEY BOYS is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer, Casting Director).

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS are priced starting from $61 - $86. Kids 18 and under save 50%. $25 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student I.D. starting one hour prior to curtain time. Prices are subject to change without notice. Jersey Boys tickets will have a $5 premium show fee added. Phone, internet, and other fees may be applied at time of sale.

JERSEY BOYS performances are August 6 - September 1, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

