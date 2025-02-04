Peter H. Reynolds & Paul Reynolds Join The Boch Center For World Read Aloud Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, New York Times #1 best-selling children's book author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds is returning to the Boch Center's iconic Shubert Theatre with his brother and co-author, Paul Reynolds in front of an audience of over 1,000 Boston-area students for a live, on-stage interactive reading of the twin brothers' award-winning storybook Going Places at 10:00AM ET to celebrate World Read Aloud Day. Virtual live-stream registration for the event is available here.

The reading will be followed by an interactive workshop led by the Boch Center Education team. Students in the theater, as well as those watching virtually, will be guided through engaging activities related to the Going Places book, which is all about creativity, innovation and invention. The award-winning storybook, published by Simon & Schuster, was adapted from the animated film version called Above & Beyond, which was produced by the Reynolds' Boston-based educational media firm FableVision Studios.

World Read Aloud Day is a day that celebrates the power of reading aloud to create community, amplify new stories and advocate for literacy as a foundational human right. World Read Aloud Day is a global movement of millions of readers, writers, and listeners from communities across the world coming together to honor the joy and power of reading and sharing stories and expand the definition and scope of global literacy.

The Boch Center is covering transportation costs to bus more than 1,200 students and educators from Boston Public Schools, Chelsea Public Schools, and Lynn Public Schools to this special event as a part of the Boch Center Wang Theatre's 100 Acts of Kindness anniversary initiative. In addition to the live audience, over a thousand classrooms from across the nation and around the world are already registered for the live stream. The recording of the live event will be sent to all registered participants to accommodate different time zones and classroom schedules.

