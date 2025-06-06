PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented at Americana Theatre Company

Americana Theatre Company will present the beloved play “Peter and the Starcatcher,” on select dates from July 5 through 20, at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court Street, Plymouth. Performances are held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, with 2 pm matinees on Sundays. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a play by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. This production is directed by Jesse M. Sullivan, supported by Sarah Troxler, music director, Jenny DaSilva, stage manager, Chris Lowey, Costume Designer, Heather Crocker, lighting designer, Emily Payson/Pat Dzierzak, sound designer, and Derek Grant Martin, set designer/choreographer.



“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a Tony Award® winning theatrical masterpiece - a spectacular journey into the magical world of Neverland. Developed as a prequel to Peter Pan by Disney Theatrical Group, the play features a hilarious story of adventure, bravery, and the everlasting spirit of childhood. This thrilling origin story of the “Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” is packed with swashbuckling pirates, mysterious islanders, and a trunk full of ‘starstuff.’ Audiences will enjoy the blend of heart, humor, and high-seas adventure transformed into a theatrical experience for all ages. A not-to-be-missed, inventive, and wildly entertaining journey to Neverland before the legend begins awaits!



“Every good story has layers, and the tale of the boy who never grew up is no exception. This is one of those magical pieces that lets our performers stretch their talents and imagination, exploring the origins of the story we think we know,” shares Jesse Sullivan, the production’s director. “In this Neverland, everyone's a pirate, everyone's a lost boy, and of course, everyone wants to see if they can fly!”



“Peter and the Starcatcher” features Christian Simpson as Boy/Peter/Ensemble, Abby Kramer as Molly Aster/Ensemble, Brendan Hone as Ted/Ensemble, Leo Flora as Prentiss/Ensemble, Brian Kenerson as Lord Aster/Ensemble, David Friday as Mrs. Bumbrake/Grempkin/Ensemble, Derek Grant Martin as Black Stache/Ensemble, Nick Hancock as Smee/Ensemble, Erin Friday as Slank/Fighting Prawn/Ensemble, Andre Meservey as Alf/Ensemble, Karly Friday as Ensemble.



“Peter and the Starcatcher” tickets are $45 for adults, $40 for students and seniors. Spire Center for Performing Arts is fully accessible and air conditioned, paid public parking is available streetside and in nearby public lots and a garage.



