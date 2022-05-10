Olli Soikkeli Trio Comes to the Cotuit Center for the Arts

The Cotuit Center will welcome the Olli Soikkeli Trio for what is sure to be an amazing concert on Friday, May 20 at 7:30pm. The lineup features Olli Soikkeli on guitar, Paul Sikivie on bass, and Joe Peri on drums.

Soikkeli has appeared several times at Cotuit Center for the Arts as part of the Rhythm Future Quartet and with Italian-Brazilian seven-string guitarist Cesar Garabini. This time he is performing with Paul Sikivie on bass and Joe Peri on drums. The trio pays homage to the great Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole trios.

Born in Nurmes, Finland and based in New York City, Soikkeli was introduced early in his life to the music of the legendary Django Reinhardt and Gypsy Jazz, and it has been his primary focus since. He has played in jazz clubs and festivals across Finland and toured Europe with Sinti guitarist Paulus Schäfer. Soikkeli has played with notable artists such as Bucky Pizzarelli, Stochelo Rosenberg, Tommy Emmanuel, Andreas Öberg, Cyrille Aimee, Antti Sarpila, and Marian Petrescu.

Since his move to New York City in 2014, Soikkeli has played such legendary venues as Town Hall, Birdland Jazz Club, Blue Note, and the Lincoln Center.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.