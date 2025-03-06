OUR CLASS and More Come to Arlekin For 15th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arlekin, the innovative theater company founded by Igor Golyak, has announced its 15th Anniversary plans, including a long-awaited run of Our Class in Boston. Fresh from its off-Broadway premiere in New York, cited in The Wall Street Journal’s “Best Theater of 2024” list, this contemporary production of Tadeusz Słobodzianek’s masterpiece stars the internationally celebrated film and stage actress Chulpan Khamatova as Rachelka/Marianna, with Richard Topol and Ilia Volok, reprising their roles from the New York premiere, and an additional cast of actors from Ukraine, Russian, Boston and New York. It is directed by Igor Golyak and produced by Sara Stackhouse. It will run at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts for 11 performances only, June 13-22.

Our Class is the story of Ten Polish classmates — five Jewish and five Catholic — who grow up as friends and neighbors, then turn on one another with life and death consequences. Inspired by real life events surrounding a horrific 1941 pogrom in the small Polish village of Jedwabne, this deeply human explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the consequences of hatred.

Our Class premiered in New York at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in January 2024, co-produced by MART Foundation & Arlekin, to critical acclaim: “An epic and intimate drama, stark and uncompromising. The entire cast is excellent!” (The Wall Street Journal), “Riveting!” (TheaterMania), “Igor Golyak is among the most inventive directors working in the United States.” (The New York Times). Nominated for Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Our Class then transferred to Manhattan’s Classic Stage Company for an 8-week run in fall 2024. It will be performed in Boston at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts.

The Boston cast includes international star of stage and screen Chulpan Khamatova (Good Bye Lenin!, The Master and Margarita), and features Jeremy Beazlie (Tartuffe, The Gaaga), Zach Fike Hodges (BEDLAM’s Angels in America), Deborah Martin (The Dybbuk, Twelfth Night), Gene Ravvin (The Dybbuk, WITNESS), Kirill Rubtsov (Bovary, Kynaston), and, reprising their roles from the New York premiere, Richard Topol (Indecent, Our Class, The Merchant of Venice) as Abram and Ilia Volok (Diary of a Madman, Our Class, The Gaaga) as Wladek, with two additional roles still to be announced. The actors take on the roles of their characters starting as school children and following them throughout their lives. See cast bios

Chulpan Khamatova, a renowned Russian actress who has spoken out against Putin's war brings her immense talent to the Boston stage. Says Khamatova, “I’m so happy to finally be working with Igor Golyak and on such an important play as Our Class. Especially now. I saw the performance in New York and was quite moved by it. I want to speak loudly about what happens to people when they are overwhelmed by hatred and war. It will be a wonderful experience to collaborate on this play."

Directed by Golyak and adapted by Norman Allen, Our Class features scenic and prop design by Jan Pappelbaum of the Schaubhüne, costumes by Sasha Ageeva, sound design by Ben Williams, with original music by Oscar® winner Anna Drubich, projections design by Eric Dunlap & Igor Golyak with Andreea Mincic, chalk drawing design by Andreea Mincic, and choreography by Or Schraiber. Sara Stackhouse is the producer.

Performances will run June 13 - June 22 with evening performances at 7pm; Sat/Sun matinees at 2pm; Saturday, June 14 at 7pm includes premiere ticket and a ticket to opening night party. Press Night is Monday, June 16 at 7pm.

Arlekin will mark its milestone year with a special one-night-only event, Past as Prologue, the miraculous journey of a theatre on May 10, 2025. This celebration will feature Jessica Hecht and honor key contributors to Arlekin's success.

2025 represents a significant milestone for Arlekin. Founded by the Ukrainian-born Golyak, who came to the United States as a Jewish refugee at age 11, and his resident immigrant company, its remarkable first 10 years featured productions in Russian at its home studio in Needham and at festivals worldwide. Five years ago, Golyak invited producing director Sara Stackhouse to partner, and together they have brought Arlekin’s work to the world, first through groundbreaking virtual projects during the pandemic (State vs Natasha Banina, WITNESS, chekhovOS /an experimental game/) resulting in multiple New York Times Critics Picks and awards. Arlekin then produced acclaimed off-Broadway productions in New York including The Orchard starring Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht in 2022, followed by Our Class and The Merchant of Venice in 2024, and produced the award-winning The Gaaga and critically acclaimed The Dybbuk in Boston in 2023 and 2024. This recent body of work has garnered international attention and distinguished Arlekin as a leading, visionary and innovative company in American contemporary theater. Sharing his vision for the future of the company on its 15th birthday, Golyak today released a video announcing upcoming projects, Arlekin’s new branding, a new website, and a Spring Vision Fund Campaign.

Golyak shares, “Our dream is to fundamentally transform what audiences believe theater can be. It means the world to bring Our Class to Boston, and to hold a magical 15th Anniversary event where we will look back and dream forward. I’m so incredibly grateful to our audiences, supporters, collaborators, to my company, our board, to Sara, and our team. It has been an incredible journey so far and I am excited to launch Arlekin’s next chapter.”

