ONE LIVE KISS: THE PAUL STANLEY TRIBUTE SHOW Comes to The Cannery Music Hall

ONE LIVE KISS: THE Paul Stanley TRIBUTE SHOW is ready to rock The Cannery Music Hall on Friday, October 3, 2025. Doors open to the public at 7PM. ONE LIVE KISS: THE Paul Stanley TRIBUTE SHOW features the #1 World Touring Paul Stanley Tribute Artist, Billy May, and his band performing an unforgettable UNMASKED tribute to Paul. Rock out to classic KISS Hits like Love Gun, Strutter, Lick it Up, Heaven's on Fire, Tears are Falling, Detroit Rock City, I Was Made for Loving You, and more!

Portraying sex symbol Paul Stanley for two decades in NYC's HOTTEST KISS Tribute Band, KISSNATION, Billy May delivers the ULTIMATE Paul experience. Strutting on stage at a towering 6'7" in platform boots and Spandex pants, Billy embodies the famed rock icon adored world-wide. He's got it down to the pucker. As he aims his Ibanez guitar "Love Gun" at the screaming female front row audience, Billy's fans can't get enough of him, and they keep coming back for more...

Now fans can experience Billy May as he "strips off his costume" and bares all in ONE LIVE KISS: THE Paul Stanley TRIBUTE SHOW.

ONE LIVE KISS: THE Paul Stanley TRIBUTE SHOW performs headline concerts to thousands of fans world-wide at renowned theaters, concert halls, casino showrooms, cruises, rock festivals, fairs, nightclubs, breweries, resorts, corporate events, and more!