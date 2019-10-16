OLIVER! Comes To New Repertory Theatre

New Repertory Theatre presents Oliver!, the classic, intergenerational musical by Lionel Bart is based on Charles Dickens' famous novel, Oliver Twist. Appropriate for all generations of theatre-goers, this timely story brings to light the importance of friendship and caring for one another when the world is set against you from the very beginning. Directed and choreographed by Michael J. Bobbitt, the new Artistic Director of New Rep.

The production runs November 29 through December 29, 2019 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.



Oliver! follows the life of a courageous orphan and a band of misfit children, fighting against seemingly hopeless circumstances. Still relevant today, this Victorian-era tale explores the contrast between the rich and poor, the struggles of the Industrial Revolution, and the results of an absent middle class and no upward mobility.

"We are delighted to produce Oliver! with such a fantastically talented cast," shares New Rep Artistic Director and the production's director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "The Hollywood and Broadway veteran Austin Pendleton is a good friend to New Rep, and he always adds something special to a performance. And Ben Choi-Harris has the star-power and resume of a much older actor. We could think of no one better to play our Oliver."

New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For 35 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in the 340-seat MainStage Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. New Rep produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series. Annually, New Rep serves over 30,000 patrons, including 1,600 season subscribers.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You