Newton's Allen Center Announces Fall 2025 Music Schedule

Newton’s Allen Center has unveiled the first events of its 2025–26 music season—its “Lucky 13th” year—featuring new collaborations, an expanded Cherry Street Music Series, and a mix of classical, jazz, and chamber programs in the Center’s intimate hall.

New Partnerships M. Steinert & Sons will place a 9-foot Steinway Concert D at The Allen Center for the season. The Lydian String Quartet (Naumburg Award; formerly in residence at Brandeis for 44 years) becomes Ensemble in Residence, with four interactive open rehearsals throughout the year.

Opening Weekend Celebration Fri, Oct 3 – A Taste of the Season: Vignette performances by artists appearing this year, including Philip Lima, Maxim Lubarsky, Karen Walwyn (Steinway Artist), Julia Glenn (Lydian Quartet), and more. Also opens Laura Scheuerell’s mixed-media exhibit Steinway Series Reimagined. Sat, Oct 4 – Maxim Lubarsky & Gabriela Martina: Jazz pianist Maxim Lubarsky and vocalist/composer Gabriela Martina share music from their new collaboration Explorations in Sound. Sun, Oct 5 – Steinway Celebration: Steinway Artists Max Levinson and Karen Walwyn in a piano program marking the new Steinway partnership; champagne reception to follow.

Fall Highlights Sun, Oct 19 – Schubert’s Winterreise: Baritone Philip Lima with pianist Tudor Bota. Thu, Nov 13 – Lydian String Quartet: First open rehearsal, featuring movements from Beethoven Quartets Op. 18 No. 4 and Op. 127. Sun, Nov 23 – Boston’s Brilliance: Alexander Velinzon (violin), Cathy Basrak (viola), Allison Eldredge (cello), Max Levinson (piano) perform chamber works including Schumann’s Piano Quartet. Thu, Dec 18 – Stefan Jackiw & Friends: Violinist Stefan Jackiw with pianist Kevin Ahfat in Prokofiev Violin Sonata in D; duos with clarinetist Yoonah Kim (Schubert, Mozart); Rabl Piano Quartet with Allison Eldredge and Ahfat.

Winter/Spring Preview Recitals by Steinway Artists Karen Walwyn and Orli Shaham. Bold Black Baritones, curated by Philip Lima. Curtain Up! On the Road: new musical theatre songs by Berklee College of Music students. All-Beethoven evening with Allison Eldredge and Pei-Shan Lee. Return engagements: The Black Feathers (Wales) and the Howard University Gospel Choir (season finale, June 2026).

