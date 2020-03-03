New Repertory Theatre to Present LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

New Repertory Theatre will present Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. This biographical play with music by Lanie Robertson tells the incredible story of an icon who consistently battled racism, abuse, and addiction for her chance to sing. The production runs March 28 through April 19, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.

About Lady Day

It's 1959 in a bar in South Philadelphia for one of Billie Holiday's final performances before her untimely death. At an intimate evening with Billie and her pianist, Holiday's most famous songs are interlaced with reminiscences from her life, told with her unique, salty humor. Featuring "What a Little Moonlight Can Do" and "Strange Fruit."

"We are delighted to produce this classic and beautiful 40s jazz era show with such a talented New Rep Lady Day, Lydia "LovelySinger" Harrell. We are excited to show audiences our unique immersive experience through the artistic vision of direction and set design with the use of on-stage seating and more." Shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt.





