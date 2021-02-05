New Repertory Theatre and Queen Mab Productions present #RomeoJuliet, a raw and relevant 2-person interpretation of Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet, directed by Benjamin Evett and starring Diana Lobontiu and Sharmarke Yusuf. Considering our shared experiences of 2020, this production examines deeply the play's themes of isolation, separation, and what sacrifices we make as we attempt to cross boundaries. The performance will be available to view March 15 - June 15, 2021 for school and group organizations only. More information about #RomeoJuliet can be found at https://www.newrep.org/productions/romeojuliet/

"We are so thrilled to collaborate with Queen Mab Productions to produce this innovative and contemporary educational version of Romeo & Juliet." shares New Rep's Communications Director, Jaclyn Dentino. "#RomeoJuliet give us an opportunity to safely engage with schools, as well as interact with our community and artists, while providing a unique theatre experience in the virtual classroom."

Accessibility

Captions will be available with the recording.

About #RomeoJuliet

Original theatre, delivered to your inbox. New Repertory Theatre and Queen Mab Productions collaborate to create, produce, and film an original production of Romeo & Juliet for the isolated and virtual world in which we find ourselves. A purchase of #RomeoJuliet includes:

A private link to the recording of our new production, to be accessed at anytime between March 15 - June 15, 2021

A complete study guide to use with your class or group

A live, virtual discussion with theatre professionals and your class or group

#RomeoJuliet is the perfect opportunity to experience imaginative theatre and study Shakespeare's seminal piece, all from the safety of your virtual classroom or gathering space. Join us as we continue to create modern approaches to one of the world's most beloved art forms.