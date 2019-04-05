New Date Set For CSC's SHAKESPEARE AND THE LAW

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), in collaboration with the Boston Lawyers' Chapter of the Federalist Society, are pleased to present its 16th annual Shakespeare and the Law series, focusing this winter on the subject of "Belief and the Burden of Proof" through the lens of Shakespeare's plays, directed by CSC's Associate Artistic Director Adam Sanders and produced by McCarter & English partner Daniel J. Kelly.

The original event was scheduled at the New England Conservatory Black Box Theater, 225 St. Botolph Street, Boston for Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 6:00PM. Due to snowstorm, the event had to be cancelled, and a new date is set for April 29, 2019 at 6:00PM.

Ticket prices are $10.00. For more information and to reserve your seat, visit

http://commshakes.org/event/shakespeare-and-the-law/

This Program takes on the themes of belief and the burden of proof through the lens of six of Shakespeare's plays, Cymbeline, Hamlet, Henry IV, Part 1, Julius Caesar, Measure for Measure and Othello. Following a staged reading of brief scenes from each of the plays, judges, prosecutors, attorneys, activists and commentators will discuss and debate how allegations of impropriety should be measured and judged in the courtroom, the workplace, the college campus, and the Congressional hearing room.

Directed by CSC's Associate Artistic Director Adam Sanders and produced by McCarter & English partner and Boston Lawyer Chapter Chairman Daniel J. Kelly, special guest panelists will include author, lawyer and social critic, Wendy Kaminer and Samantha Harris, Vice President for Procedural Advocacy for the Foundation for Individual Rights (FIRE). This year's participants include Jennifer C. Braceras, Senior Fellow, Independent Women's Forum and Former Commissioner of the United States Commission on Civil Rights (2001-2007); Nancy Gertner, retired Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice; Judith Cowin, retired U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts; Judge Timothy Hillman, Judge George O'Toole, Chief Judge Patti Saris, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV., Judge Douglas Woodcock, and Judge Rya Zobel; Jeff Jacoby, columnist for The Boston Globe, Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney, District of Massachusetts; Joan Lukey, Partner at Choate Hall & Stewart LLP; and actor Brandon Whitehead*. Judge Gertner and Ms. Braceras will moderate the panel discussion.

The Federalist Society is an academic oriented organization comprised of law students, attorneys, professors and judges committed to creating awareness and discussion of timely and timeless issues affecting the law and society. The Society is dedicated to ensuring that traditional legal principles - limited constitutional government, the separation of powers, individual freedom and responsibility, and the rule of law - remain part of the legal debate.

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), best known for its annual free performances on Boston Common, is a non-profit theater company founded in 1996, dedicated to artistic excellence, accessibility, and education. CSC's Free Shakespeare on the Common has served over one million audience members over its 24-year history and has become a beloved summer tradition enjoyed by nearly 50,000 people annually. In 2013, CSC became the Theatre-in-Residence at Babson College in Wellesley, MA. In addition to the annual Boston Common production, CSC now presents fully staged productions at the Sorenson Center for the Arts at Babson, including the recent Old Money, Death and the Maiden, the world premiere of Our American Hamlet and the Elliot Norton Award-winning production of Becket in Brief; "Theatre in the Rough," semi- staged readings including Fear and Misery in the Third Reich, featuring Tony Shalhoub, Brooke Adams and local actors; as well as "Shakespeare & the Law," and "Shakespeare & Leadership." CSC fulfills its educational mission with actor-training programs for pre-professional and professional actors through the summer Apprentice program and CSC2. To learn more about these programs, visit www.commshakes.org.





