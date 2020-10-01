Neave Trio Gives Multimedia Livestream Concert This Month

The trio will perform live in Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall.

The Neave Trio, Alumni Artists, Faculty Ensemblea?'ina?'Residence at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, presents Rising, a livestreamed, multimedia performance on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30pm ET.

The trio will perform live in Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall and the stream will be available to watch online with advance registration. Registrants will receive the link to the event in the order confirmation email, and in a reminder email before the event begins.

This program, comprising timeless and timely repertoire by Shostakovich, Clara Schumann, and Jennifer Higdon paired with visual and audio prompts, seeks to answer the question, "What does it mean to rise?" in all its complexity. The program begins with a wide variety of definitions of what it means "to rise," and then explores, through both the repertoire and multimedia sources, each definition one by one and asks the audience to consider how the specific definition might impact the way the musical performance is experienced.

Presented as a 50-minute concert with no intermission, this is the first iteration of Rising, a concept the Neave Trio is developing for future programming, including a more extensive multimedia presentation and a choreographed dance piece. Now beginning their fourth year as Alumni Artists, Faculty Ensemblea?'ina?'Residence at the Longy School of Music, Rising is the first of four performances the Neave Trio will present in the 2020-2021 season.

About the Neave Trio: Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio - violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura - has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, "'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." The group's 2019 album Her Voice, on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The Boston Musical Intelligencer reports, "it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going," and "their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier."

Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom), and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums' Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, San Diego State University as the first ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence, and the Banff Centre (Canada), among many other institutions. Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Design in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton.

Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums. These collaborations include D-Cell: an Exhibition & Durational Performance, conceived and directed by multi-disciplinary visual artist David Michalek; as well as performances with the Blythe Barton Dance Company; with dance collective BodySonnet; with projection designer Ryan Brady; in the interactive concert series "STEIN2.0," with composer Amanuel Zarzowski; in Klee Musings by acclaimed American composer Augusta Read Thomas, which was premiered by Neave; in the premiere of Eric Nathan's Missing Words V, sponsored by Coretet; in Leah Read's Cloud Burst for piano trio and electronics; in Dale Trumbore's Another Chance; and in a music video by filmmaker Amanda Alvarez Díaz of Astor Piazzolla's "Otoño Porteño."

Gramophone described Neave Trio's latest album Her Voice as, "a splendid introduction to these three pioneering female composers," and as, "sumptuously recorded ... a taut and vivid interpretation." The Guardian describes the three compositions by Amy Beach, Rebecca Clarke, and Louise Farrenc as, "distinctive and distinguished chamber works." Neave Trio's other critically acclaimed recordings include Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica Records, 2018), which features mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski; French Moments (Chandos Records, 2018); and its debut album, American Moments (Chandos Records, 2016).

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered concert halls around the world, the Neave Trio continues to find meaningful ways to perform safely. The Trio has performed virtual concerts for The Violin Channel's "Living Room Live" series, the "Notes of Hope: Music for the Frontline" series, and for Longy School of Music of Bard College's Virtual Benefit. Recent and upcoming livestream concerts include performances presented by the Asheville Chamber Music Series and the Auditorium Chamber Music Series at University of Idaho. Recent and upcoming outdoor, socially distanced concerts include performances at PS21 in Chatham, NY; the Walnut Hill School's "Summer of Art, Six Feet Apart" festival; and Newport Music Festival. For more information, visit www.neavetrio.com.

Free to watch online with advance registration (suggested donation of $10). Tickets and information: https://longy.edu/event/rising-neave-trio-ensemble-in-residence-2/.

