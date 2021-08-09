Marin Alsop Will Lead the Handel and Haydn Society in an American Premiere Of Tracy K. Smith's Adaptation Of Beethoven's 'Ode To Joy'

The Handel and Haydn Society announced today that the August 27, 2021 concert at the DCR Hatch Shell featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 will include the US premiere of a new text to "Ode to Joy" by former US Poet Laureate and Massachusetts native Tracy K. Smith, and that this historic concert will be conducted by Marin Alsop. Alsop is a world-renowned conductor who made history by becoming the first woman to serve as music director of a major American Symphony when she took the position at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

One of the foremost conductors of our time, Marin Alsop represents a powerful and inspiring voice. Convinced that music has the power to change lives, she is internationally recognized for her innovative approach to programming and audience development, deep commitment to education, and advocacy for music's importance in the world. In addition to her role at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Alsop also served as principal guest conductor with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the first female principal conductor with the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, and the first female chief conductor with the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra. A biopic about Alsop's life titled "The Conductor" recently debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In 2020, Alsop launched the "Global Ode to Joy," a worldwide celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday which would include new interpretations of "Ode to Joy" in various languages. Alsop would lead orchestras across the planet in performing the new works. In support of the "Global Ode to Joy," Carnegie Hall commissioned Tracy K. Smith to reimagine her own version of "Ode to Joy" for the modern day. Due to the pandemic, it was never performed live. Now, with the help of the Handel and Haydn Society, Alsop will finally see her vision come to fruition as the Orchestra and Chorus perform Smith's new text in front of a live audience.

"'Ode to Joy' is about standing up and being counted in this world. It's about believing in our power as human beings. Everyone will be tied together by this experience," said Alsop, "I think that's the important element - that through this project, we will bring diverse communities together, communities who don't normally work together."

"Tracy K. Smith's passionate plea for joy is the perfect representation of the feeling we all have welcoming the arts back to Boston," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "Smith's vibrant adaptation of 'Ode to Joy' breathes new life into this classic work of art, allowing our audience to be inspired by this masterpiece in an entirely new way."

The Handel and Haydn Society will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, "Ode to Joy," on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM. The concert is free and open to the public. If there is rain, the concert will be performed the following night.