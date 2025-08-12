Marilyn Maye To Return To Provincetown For One-Night-Only Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominated Broadway producer Mark Cortale will welcome Grammy nominee and cabaret icon Marilyn Maye back to the Ptown Concert Series for her fourteenth consecutive summer on Sunday, August 24 at 8:30 p.m. at Provincetown Town Hall. The one-night-only performance will feature music director Tedd Firth on piano, Bruce Gertz on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

Hailed by The New York Times as “The Unsinkable Marilyn Maye,” the 97-year-old vocalist made her Carnegie Hall solo debut in 2023 and was dubbed “The Taylor Swift of Cabaret Singers” by Cultural Attaché ahead of her sold-out eight-show run at Birdland Jazz Club in December 2024. Discovered by Steve Allen in 1963 and championed by Johnny Carson—who welcomed her for a record 76 appearances on The Tonight Show—Maye has enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades, with seven albums, 34 singles, and numerous symphony and big-band appearances nationwide.

Her recording of “Too Late Now” was selected by the Smithsonian Institution as one of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. A sought-after educator, Maye conducts master classes and private coaching across the country, sharing her experience and artistry with new generations of performers.

Producer Mark Cortale’s credits include the six-time Tony-nominated Floyd Collins, the three-time Tony-nominated Days of Wine and Roses, Douglas Lyons’ Table 17, and the Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He is also the founder of New Works Provincetown, which has commissioned and developed multiple original musicals, including Maiden Voyage, currently running at London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant.