Marie A. Longo Named Director Of Development And External Relations At The Rose Art Museum

The Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University announced today the appointment of Marie A. Longo as Director of Development and External Relations. Longo comes to the Rose with an impressive, two-decade career in development, including leading national and regional fundraising teams in fields including the arts, education, and social justice.

Most recently she was Chief Advancement Officer at Walnut Hill School for the Arts, a private independent boarding arts high school in Natick, where she led the successful completion of a comprehensive campaign. Past positions include the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Gay & Lesbian Advocates & Defenders, Playworks, and the Human Rights Campaign. Longo earned a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and a master's degree in Arts Management from American University.

"A seasoned development professional, Marie is passionate about building authentic donor relationships and leveraging her expertise in board development, volunteer management, and strategic planning," said Luis Croquer, the Rose's Henry and Lois Foster Director and Chief Curator. "I am thrilled to welcome her to the Rose where she will contribute to the museum and the university's success as well as enrich the museum's team."

In this newly created role, Longo will be responsible for creating a development plan, advancing relationships through the full development cycle, raising annual gifts through building relationships with donors and prospects, re-instituting the museum's membership program, and more. She will create an external relations and public affairs strategic plan for the museum, with the goal of raising visibility, enhancing brand awareness, increasing outreach and engagement, and assisting with efforts to expand our attendance.

"I'm delighted to join the Rose Art Museum and contribute to their mission to exhibit, collect, and preserve important modern and contemporary art, as well as advance the values of freedom of expression, academic excellence, global diversity, and social justice. The museum's mission very much lines up with my own beliefs and experience and I am looking forward to what we are able to accomplish in the coming years," said Longo on her new position.

The Rose Art Museum has been dedicated to exhibiting and collecting modern and contemporary art at Brandeis University since 1961. With its highly respected international collection of more than 9,000 objects, scholarly exhibitions, and multidisciplinary academic and public programs, the Rose affirms and advances the values of freedom of expression, global diversity, and social justice that are the hallmarks of Brandeis University. The museum recently announced that they will now be open year round. They recently added works by Betye Saar, Joe Overstreet, Haris Epaminonda, Martine Gutierrez, Pieter Vermeersch to their collection. The museum is always free and open to the public, and is located 20 minutes from downtown Boston.

For more information, visit www.brandeis.edu/rose/ or call 781-736-3434.





