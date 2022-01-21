Marblehead School Of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet Announces Winter Coat and Pajama Drive

The Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet's second winter clothing drive was a success! The drive, which ran from November 1 through December 11, 2021, collected over 160 garments and built upon the momentum of the 2020 drive collecting winter coats for people of all ages and expanded this year's collection to include new pajama sets for children. The collected garments will help neighbors experiencing economic difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the school's Community Appreciation Week from December 3 through December 11, MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet spotlighted the need in the community with the drive. The school and the ballet company collected over gently used winter coats for people of all ages and new pajamas for children, zero to six years of age. The coats were gathered and donated to Anton's Cleaners through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network, and the new pajamas were given to Lynn Economic Opportunity to distribute to children in need.

With more families facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping neighbors in need get through the cold winter was a priority. "During our 50th anniversary season, we wanted to help our neighbors facing difficult times. The public responded and came together again for our second drive donating gently used warm winter coats and purchasing new pajamas for children. With heartfelt appreciation, we thank everyone who contributed to the drive," said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.

The studio required all donors to follow COVID-19 hygiene protocols. Donors wore masks, social distanced and delivered and unloaded the coats and pajamas from their vehicles outside the studio.

Judy Moynihan, a member of the North Shore Civic Ballet's board of directors, a not-for-profit dance company providing performances and arts education to the greater Boston community for more than 40 years, delivered the collected coats to Anton's Cleaners Annual Coats for Kids and Families drive. "It felt so good to deliver all of those donated coats to a cleaner, which cleaned and distributed them to people who could use and enjoy them," said Moynihan.

Anton's Cleaners cleans the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Distribution Network to 90 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, schools, and religious groups in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The new pajamas were given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts working with children and families and a provider of early education and care in southern Essex County.