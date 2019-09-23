MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY Comes To The Colonial

Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to present one of the longest running one-man shows in Broadway history, Steve Solomon's My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy at The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm. Tickets are A: $45 and B: $25.

Inspired by Steve's hilarious family, this smash hit played for two sold-out years in New York City and has toured internationally in more than 100 cities. In this one-man show, the audience follows Steve on a hilarious journey as he recounts growing up, mixed marriages, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting, and dozens of other side-splitting relatable situations. One-part lasagna, one-part kreplach, and two parts Prozac, audiences don't have to be Italian or Jewish to love this show. All you need is to know what it feels like to leave a family dinner with heartburn and a headache!

Steve masterfully weaves different dialects and crazy characters into his stories which take on a life of their own as Steve recounts hysterical and memorable moments from his past. Having headlined throughout the United States and Europe for over twenty years, Steve's stories relate to the wacky side of the human condition.

Updated and funnier than ever, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy has been met with rave reviews and great audience acclaim throughout the country. Variety said "Steve is Alan King, Billy Crystal, a smidgen of Don Rickles and George Carlin all thrown in," while BroadwayWorld said "Amazing! Hysterical! A wonderful show! I still hurt from laughing!"

A few awards and nominations include: Broadway.com's "Best New Off Broadway Play," BroadwayWorld's "Audience Favorite Play," The Connecticut Critics Circle Award and The San Francisco Drama Desk nomination.

Steve has written four sequels to his original hit: My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm STILL in Therapy; his hilarious holiday show, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm Home for the Holidays!; The Battle of the Broadway Comedians; and Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt...the therapy continues.

Tickets to My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy are A: $45 and B: $25. Purchase tickets by contacting the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You