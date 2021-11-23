MOSSO To Present A Holiday Brass Concert December 14

The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present a family-friendly performance, MOSSO and Friends Holiday Brass Concert, on Tuesday, December 14, at 7PM, at St. Andrew's Church on 335 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, MA.

According to Stephen Perry, MOSSO co-founder and concert organizer, the program will include the Carol of the Bells, traditional holiday songs from Russia and France, holiday music from Hollywood to Springfield, the Hanukkah Suite, and jazz interpretations of traditional holiday songs.

The MOSSO and Friends Holiday Brass Concert features the Springfield Symphony Orchestra's Principal Trombonist Brian Diehl, French hornist Robert Hoyle, and Principal Tubist Stephen Perry. They also happen to be members of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra (HSO), and are joined by their HSO colleagues, trumpeters John Charles Thomas and Scott McIntosh, in this performance.

Tickets for the December 14 concert, all general admission, are $20.00 for adults, and $10.00 for children of high school age and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No door sales will be available. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold to permit social distancing. All ticket holders will be required to wear masks, and all ticket holders over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination.