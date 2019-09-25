MARIE AND ROSETTA Comes to Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company, in collaboration with The Front Porch Arts Collective, presents Marie and Rosetta - the story of the groundbreaking musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe and her young protegee Marie Knight. Directed by Pascale Florestal, Marie and Rosetta will feature Lovely Hoffman and Pier Lamia Porter. Performances run October 17 - November 10, 2019. The Press Opening is Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:00pm.

Marie and Rosetta celebrates this icon of rock-n-roll and her protégé with gospel, guitar, and great storytelling. For anyone who enjoyed last season's Million Dollar Quartet, Marie and Rosetta will provide insight into Sister Rosetta Tharpe, one of the strongest musical influences on Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash.

"George Brant does a wonderful job of weaving most of Rosetta's biggest hits into the story. Though it is considered a play with music, for me the music is another character and element of the show," shares Florestal. She continues, "This production will be church, we will praise one another, we will have uncomfortable and challenging conversations. I am doing this project for Sister Rosetta Tharpe and all the other forgotten women of color who have paved the way for successful white men."

The Front Porch Arts Collective, in residence at Central Square Theater, is greater Boston's only professional black and brown arts organization dedicated to combating racism through theater. The Front Porch namesake signifies a communal gathering place - a communal spirit which inspires its members to serve communities of color and the greater Boston area by producing art that is welcoming to all audiences and inspires a more tolerant and inclusive Boston. The Front Porch Vision • Examine the interactions between race, culture, economics, ability, gender, and sexuality from the black and brown perspective • Challenge the biased narratives of black and brown people in America • Increase representation on stage, back stage, in the office, audience and in the boardroom • Endeavor to retain black and brown talent in Boston • Train the next generation of black and brown theater artists to address societal change through theater.

The Music Director for Marie and Rosetta is Erica Telisnor. The design team is comprised of Scenic Designer Baron E. Pugh, Lighting Designer Kathleen Zhou, Costume Designer Michelle Villada, Sound Designer John Stone, and Props Master Cesara Walters.

Single Tickets for Marie and Rosetta: $52-62 Adults; $47-57 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $15 at the door and are available for the Thursday, October 17, 2019 performance at 7:30pm. Group Discounts are available. Contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





