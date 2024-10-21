Lyric Stage Boston Presents NOISES OFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Stage Boston will ring in the holidays with the gift of laughter, outrageous characters, and meaningful time spent with loved ones at Noises Off. Performances begin Friday, November 15 and run through Sunday December 22.

A classic in the theatrical canon of beloved comedies, this irreverent and side-splitting play by Michael Frayn is directed by Ilyse Robbins who orchestrates each pratfall, slammed door, and flubbed line as expertly as a well-choreographed dance. It's time for a good laugh and there will be plenty to go around at Lyric Stage this holiday season.

Doomed from the start, the play-within-a play Nothing On is led by an exasperated director managing a company which includes a middle-aged has-been, an unseasoned bombshell, an overly-sensitive stage manager, and a half-deaf actor. They're all on their way to an opening night that will leave everything in complete shambles both on and off the stage. It's all-out chaos as jealousies, egos, and seething rage spill out onto the stage resulting in a dizzying circus of missed entrances and exits, mixed-up lines, slamming doors, and falling trousers. It's a fight to the finish as a cuckoo cocktail of disaster makes its way to the final curtain.

Director Ilyse Robbins° says “So many actors, designers, stage managers, and theater goers have told me that this is their very favorite play. Why this play? Because Michael Frayn has written a charming, witty, fantastic farce that keeps you leaning forward in your seat, cheeks sore from smiling. I am a strong believer in plays that bring us joy and laughter and none does it better than this one.”

The cast features Amy Barker*, Grace Experience*, Dan Garcia, Eliza Fichter, Michael Jennings Mahoney*, Joseph Marrella*, Chip Phillips*, Samantha Richert*, and Lewis Wheeler*.

Scenic Design by Erik Diaz**, Costume Design by Seth Bodie**, Lighting Design by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal**, and Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will**.

Amy Barker* (Dotty Otley) – Lyric Stage: Debut. SpeakEasy Stage Company: The Prom, [title of show]. Greater Boston Stage Company: Little Women, The Full Monty, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The Huntington: A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along. Wheelock Family Theatre: Shrek: The Musical, James and the Giant Peach. Westchester Broadway Dinner Theatre: Hello, Dolly!, The Full Monty. North Shore Music Theatre: Nine. Special shout out to her family for their love and support!

Grace Experience* (Brooke Ashton) – Lyric Stage: The Book of Will, The Thanksgiving Play, The Wolves. Greater Boston Stage Company: The 39 Steps. The Windhover: The Jump Shot. Berkshire Theatre Group: Beauty and the Beast. Penguin Rep Theatre: Centennial Casting. Capital Repertory Theatre: Some People Hear Thunder. The George Street Playhouse: The Club, Midwives. 59E59th: Grounded. Pipeline Theatre Company: Beardo. Middlebury Acting Company: The Turn of the Screw, Constellations, Hundred Days. The Millbrook Playhouse: Dial M for Murder, Leading Ladies. Grace tours with multiple ABBA Tribute Bands and is an award-winning audiobook narrator. She is delighted and honored to be back at Lyric Stage with this amazing cast and crew! GraceExperience.com

Dan Garcia (Tim Allgood) – Lyric Stage: Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot (Simon Bright), The Play That Goes Wrong (Jonathan). Moonbox Productions: The House of Ramon Iglesia (Julio Iglesia). The Gamm Theatre: Describe the Night (Feliks), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Philostrate/Cobweb), A Lie Agreed Upon (Townsperson). Boston Theatre Marathon XXV: Tommy and Mary Spell Canajoharie (Tommy). Out Loud Theatre: Tartuffe (Damis/Cleante). Seed and Ivy Theatre: Bedtime Stories (Rudy). Dan is a proud alumnus of The Gamm Theatre's fellowship program. All my love to Elizabeth, who gives me endless support.

Eliza Fichter (Poppy Norton-Taylor) – Lyric Stage: The Miracle Worker. Lanes Coven Theater: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Puck/Egeus), The Servant of Two Masters (Clarice/Porter). Company One: Morning, Noon and Night (Heather). Umbrella Stage Company: The Minutes (Ms. Johnson). Boston Playwrights' Theatre: Kill the Magistrate (Verity). The Huntington Summer Workshop Series: Oxbow (Susan). The Nora Theatre/BEDLAM: The Crucible (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good). Central Square Theater: The Revolutionists (Charlotte Corday). Underground Railway Theater: Matchless & The Happy Prince (Little Match Girl/Swallow). A multidisciplinary artist from Massachusetts, Eliza also works as a printmaker. BFA Boston University, M.Ed. Harvard University. elizafichter.com

Michael Jennings Mahoney* (Frederick Fellows) – Lyric Stage: Debut. Broadway: Camelot (concert) Oliver! (concert) Brigadoon (concert), Something Wonderful, (concert). Off Broadway/NYC Theatre: Chernuchin Theatre: College: The Musical. APAC: The Secret Garden. Theatre Row: Equity. Anti-matter Collective: Pericles. Gorilla Rep: Hamlet, Joan of Arc. Musicals Tonight!: Ernest in Love, Naughty Marietta, Roberta, Half a Sixpence. Regional: The Guthrie Theater, Trinity Repertory Company, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, Hudson Stage Company, Central Square Theater, Savannah Repertory Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, Ocean State Theatre Company, White Heron Theatre Company, Kentucky Repertory Theatre, Tennessee Williams Festival, Wheelock Family Theatre, The Here And Now, Media Theatre. Film/TV: The Invisible Girl (Feature, Director: Jaclyn Bethan)y, Richard III (Feature, Director: Christopher Carter Sanderson). Love In NY (Web Series, Recurring). BFA: Musical Theatre, University of Michigan, MFA: Acting, Brown University/Trinity Rep. (Stephen Sondheim Fellow) Special thanks and love to Mom, Dad, Grandma, and Carson.

Joseph Marrella* (Garry Lejeune) –Lyric Stage: Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play (Matt), Death of Salesman (Happy Loman), Big River (Silas Phelps), The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (Ned Cheeryble, et al). Charles Playhouse: Shear Madness (Nick, Tony, Eddie, Mikey). The Huntington: The Who and The What (Eli). Peterborough Players: Grand Horizons (Ben). Kitchen Theatre Company: Proof (Hal). Film: American Fiction (Matthew Wilson), Salem's Lot (Tony Glick). Joseph is a monologue coach for My College Audition (www.mycollegeaudition.com). BA Theatre Education from Emerson College. Love and thanks to Lily and Mandy. www.josephmarrella.com

Chip Phillips* (Selsdon Mowbray) – Lyric Stage: The Gig (Marty), She Loves Me (Georg), Red, Hot and Cole . Greater Boston Stage Company: Guys and Dolls (Arvide), Titanish (Captain). Merrimack Repertory Theatre: The Front Page (Hildy). Wheelock Family Theatre: Beauty and the Beast (Cogsworth), The Phantom Tollbooth (Azaz). New Repertory Theatre: Das Barbecu (Woton et al). The Nora Theatre: Bed and Sofa (Kolya), The Dresser (Norman). Gloucester Stage Company: Off-Season (Terry/Dubbah), Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill. Off-Broadway - Arclight Theatre: Machiavelli (Giuliano). Westside Theatre: I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Snapple Theatre: Perfect Crime (Understudy).

Samantha Richert* (Belinda Blair) – Lyric Stage: Be Here Now (Bari), Hold These Truths (Kurogo), City of Angels (Alaura/Carla), Becky's New Car (Kenni). Actor's Shakespeare Project: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Tempest (Ariel). The Huntington: The Art of Burning (Katya/Charlene Understudy-performed), Ryan Landry's ‘M' (Olga). Gloucester Stage Company: Home for the Holidays Special (host), Dancing at Lughnasa (Rose). Boston Playwrights' Theatre: Elemeno Pea (Michaela). New Repertory Theatre: Ripe Frenzy

