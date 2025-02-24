Loretta Laroche, Jen Kearney and More Join The Spire Center For Performing Arts Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed four new shows. Boston R&B/Soul singer Jen Kearney will play on May 15. Guests can take lessons on life from Loretta LaRoche in her show Love, Laughter, and Lasagna: A Recipe for a Positive Outlook, where she will share her past, mixing it like a master chef to whip up a delightful recipe for seizing the present on May 19. Guitar and vocal duet Goodnight Moonshine will perform on May 29 and Boston's premiere jug group The Busted Jug Band will play on May 30. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 1 at 6:00 a.m.

Jen Kearney has spent some time seasoning her particular style of original music. Kearney released a 4-song EP called “Atlantic” in March of 2022 to national and international acclaim. She has recorded and released six studio albums and has done session work on many other projects. Kearney tours both as a solo act and with a full band. She spent 2018-2020 living in London touring the UK/ Europe and with the legendary Snowboy & the Latin Section. She has shared the stage with the likes of Maceo Parker, Los Lobos, Daryl Hall, Mavis Staples, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, The Derek Trucks Band and more.

Loretta LaRoche is an international stress management expert who helped pioneer the use of humor as a coping mechanism. She has authored eight best selling books and has been the star of seven PBS shows aired in over eighty stations nationwide. She was an adjunct faculty member at the Mind/Body Medical Institute, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School for fifteen years. LaRoche has shared the stage with former President Bill Clinton, Anthony Robbins, Dr. Phil, Suzie Orman, Arianna Huffington, Quincy Jones, Ellen Degeneres and a host of other dignitaries and celebrities. The photograph captures Loretta's beloved grandparents, Francesca and Lorenzo, who played a pivotal role in raising her in Brooklyn, NY.

Goodnight Moonshine is a musical marriage in all senses. The duo combines the evocative voice and songwriting of Molly Venter, with Eben Pariser's adventurous guitar playing. The result is folk music with a depth of improvisation and tonal subtlety usually reserved for jazz. While Molly and Eben have been successful musicians separately, their combined talents leave nothing more to be desired. Their relaxed harmonies and obvious chemistry leave the listener impressed by the vulnerability of the artists and hopeful that such honest communication becomes the norm and not the exception – both for musicians and marriages.

Played by men in top hats and derbies, the Busted Jug Band's music is a festive romp through time featuring group vocals, swinging rhythms and novel instrumentation. Inspired by the street bands of the early 20th Century, the group features kazoos, washboard, mandolin, banjo-uke, washtub bass, harmonica, accordion, jug, rhythm bones, National guitar, slide whistle and bicycle horns. The group plays music of the classic black Jug Bands and String Bands of Memphis and Mississippi, and small Swing Bands and vocal groups of New Orleans and the Urban North. The Busted Jug Band pushes the Jug idiom beyond its historical confines. Homemade instruments are modified with modern techniques for maximum impact.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Gabe Stillman on February 28, Comedy night with Chris Pennie and Joe Espi on March 1, Reckoners on March 7, Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All Stars on March 8, The Shady Roosters on March 9, Say Darling on March 13, Comedy Night with Lenny Clarke on March 14, Draw the Line on March 15, and Kerri Powers on March 20.

