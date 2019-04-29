Lewis Black Brings His JOKE'S ON US Comedy Tour To Worcester

Lewis Black, the Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and author, returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts with his new show, The Joke's On US Tour, on Sunday, December 8 at 7 pm. Tickets are now on sale to members and go on sale to the public on Friday, May 3 at 10 am.

Black's live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more angry optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

Black came into national prominence with his appearances on "The Daily Show" in 1996. Those appearances on "The Daily Show" led to comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy Award-winning "The Carnegie Hall Performance." He won his second Grammy Award for his album "Stark Raving Black" and has published three bestselling books: "Nothing's Sacred" (Simon & Schuster, 2005), "Me of Little Faith" (Riverhead Books, 2008) and "I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas" (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, as well as did one of his two HBO Specials, "Black on Broadway." In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

Additionally, Black does a live streaming show called "The Rant is Due" at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to rant about what on their minds.

Tickets to Lewis Black: The Joke's On US Tour start at $55, with discounts available for theatre members, students and groups. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Daniella Marie at 508.471.1763 or daniella@thehanovertheatre.org.





