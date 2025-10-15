Lesley Ann Warren to Host 40th Anniversary Screenings of CLUE THE MOVIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of CLUE: The Movie, original star Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlett) will travel across the country to select cities to host special screenings of the fan favorite film in Ultra High Definition.

Released in 1985, CLUE: The Movie is the comedy mystery film based on one of the world’s all-time most popular board games. The tour, produced by The Stander Group (Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour), will offer in-depth conversation, stories from set, Q&As with attendees, and more at each of the stops.

“Celebrating this fabulous film on this very special 40th Anniversary is an absolute joy for me," said Warren. "I adore my Clue fans and look forward to seeing it together on the big screen! A riotous time for all! Let the party begin!”

CLUE: The Movie features a starry cast including Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, Tim Curry as Wadsworth, Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Michael McKean as Mr. Green, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, and Lesley Ann Warren as Miss Scarlet. The whodunit movie set in 1954 at a New England Mansion when six strangers who arrive for dinner, drinks and murder.

“I am thrilled to be on another journey with the lovely Lesley Ann Warren, hostess extraordinaire and the original Miss Scarlet, as we bring fans across the country this cult classic,” commented Producer, Scott Stander. “Experiencing the fan engagement in packed theaters throughout the tour year-after-year testifies to its earned historic significance.”

Warren will be hosting screenings around the nation beginning October 31, 2025 through February 28, 2026. A complete list of tour stops and ticket information can be found here.

CLUE: 40th Anniversary Dates & Venues 2025-2026 10/31/2025 Boston MA Emerson Colonial 11/1/2025 Brooklyn NY Kings Theatre 11/12/2025 Indianapolis IN Butler Arts Center 11/14/2025 Detroit MI Royal Oak Theatre 11/16/2025 Chicago IL Studebaker Theatre 1/31/2026 Baltimore MD The Exchange 2/6/2026 San Francisco CA ACT 2/19/2026 Denver CO Paramount Theatre 2/20/2026 Minneapolis MN First Avenue Theatre 2/27/2026 Tacoma WA Tacoma Arts Live 2/28/2026 Anchorage AK Atwood Concert Hall

Lesley Ann Warren is a Golden Globe Award-winner and Oscar nominated actress. She most recently starred in the Oscar-qualified short film and winner of Best Short Film at Sidewalk 2025, Olive.

Warren has starred in such films as, 10th and Wolf, Constellation, Secretary, The Quickie, Trixie, The Limey, Twin Falls Idaho. She will next be seen starring in the features The Shore, When Do We Eat? Deepwater and in the AFI Film Festival Selection, My Tiny Universe.

After winning the Most Promising Newcomer Award as the ingenue lead in 110 In The Shade on Broadway, she found stardom on the small screen as "Cinderella" in the original television version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

Warren's first film was The Happiest Millionaire for Disney. Her performance in Victor/Victoria generated her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, as well as winning the New York Critics Film Award and a People's Choice Award. She has also garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Songwriter, as well as a second People's Choice Award for Rudolph's Choose Me. Additional film credits include Clue, Burglar, Pure Country, Cop, Life Stinks, Worth Winning, The Color of Night, and the Sundance favorite, Going All The Way.

Warren's television credits include a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in the miniseries “79 Park Avenue” as well as a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the CBS-TV miniseries “Family of Spies.” She received Cable Ace nominations for her work in the A&E production of Tennessee Williams' “27 Wagons Full of Cotton” and HBO’s “Baja Oklahoma,”which she garnered another Golden Globe nomination. Additional television credits include “Evergreen” and the Emmy Award-winning TNT miniseries “Joseph” and recurring roles in “Will & Grace” and “Crossing Jordan.” She also starred in a two-part episode of “The Practice” and “Less Than Perfect.”



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos