Learn The Great Songs of Lori McKenna With Janet Feld At Passim School Of Music 

Passim's School of Music is celebrating the incredible work of beloved local musician and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna this fall with a new class taught by acclaimed teacher and performer Janet Feld. The Songs of Lori McKenna will guide students through standard and open tunings, strumming, and finger picking with notable songs like “People Get Old” and “Humble and Kind.” From her home base in Boston, Lori has carved out an enviable niche for herself as one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters. A complete list of fall courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

McKenna has built a remarkable career, penning hits for artists including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Faith Hill. She won back-to-back Grammys for Best Country Song: for “Girl Crush,” performed by Little Big Town, and “Humble and Kind,” performed by Tim McGRaw. In 2021, McKenna won her third Best Country Song Grammy for co-writing “Crowded Table,” performed by the Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby.

The Songs of Lori McKenna class runs from 8:00–9:15 p.m. ET on Thursdays, October 28; November 4, 11, and 18; and December 2.

Janet Feld is an award-winning performing songwriter, appearing at folk festivals and coffeehouses from coast to coast for nearly three decades. She's been teaching general music classes and private lessons to people of all ages since the 1980s. Since 2000, she's been teaching guitar and songwriting at The Passim School of Music.

Artists can enhance their skills at the Passim School of Music through various other programs this fall, including newly added classes like Songs in Doric Scots with Iona Fyfe, How the Song Gets Made: A Workshop + Hang with Edie Carey, and The Music of Mississippi John Hurt with Trevin Nelson.

Registration for all the classes is available at passim.org/school-of-music.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.

The in-person classes will be held at The Passim School of Music at 26 Church St., Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the third floor.