LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is Coming To The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Emerald City Theatrical will present Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center from August 22 - 24. Based on the hit 2001 film and the novel by Amanda Brown, the show features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and a book by Heather Hach. This upbeat, empowering musical tells the story of Elle Woods, a spirited sorority sister who decides to follow her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School, only to discover her own voice, strength, and passion for justice along the way.

Directed by Allana Turcotte, this production promises all the charm, wit, and high-energy choreography audiences have come to expect from Emerald City Theatricals. Elle's journey from the fashion-filled halls of UCLA to the serious classrooms of Harvard is packed with surprises, laughter, and iconic musical numbers like "So Much Better," "What You Want," and, of course, the unforgettable "Bend and Snap." The production also spotlights Elle's courtroom triumph as she defends fitness mogul Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial, proving that you don't have to choose between being fabulous and being brilliant.

Michelle Moran stars as Elle Woods, with Max Conner as Emmett and Nathan Corbett as Warner. Anna Annese takes on the role of Brooke Wyndham, with Julia Poirer as Chutney and Olivia Lancellotta as Vivienne. The cast also includes Jim Braunstein as Professor Callahan, Abbie Bruchard as Enid Hoopes, Dolores Salamurovic as Serena, Carina Lopes as Pilar, Taylor Monte as Kate, Ainsleigh Flanagan as Gealen, Alessander Garcia as Carlos, Alessander as Kiki the Colorist, Johnny Pappas as Kyle, Lane Parker as D.A. Joyce Riley, Megane Leopold as the Judge, Alexia Duffey-Riley as Whitney, Tom Slater II as Winthrop/Dewey, Tirell Robinson as Aaron Shultz, Stephanie Stanton as both Pforzheimer and the Saleswoman, Bridget Saunders as Elle's Mom, Richard M as Elle's Dad, and Miles Medley as Lowell.

Emerald City Theatricals is known for its high quality, energetic productions, and Legally Blonde will be no exception. With a talented cast, catchy score, and heartfelt message about staying true to yourself, this production invites audiences to laugh, cheer, and fall in love with Elle's story all over again. Performances will run August 22 through 24 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro, Massachusetts.