Kuhn, Lozano and Mickiewicz Open Cape Cod Theatre Project Alumna Anna Ziegler's Play, THE JANEIAD This Summer

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's (CCTP) all-female playwright and director season continues with Anna Ziegler's The Janeiad which will be directed by two-time, Obie Award-winning writer and director, Lisa Peterson (An Iliad). Judy Kuhn (Broadway's Fun Home), Florencia Lozano (Netflix's Keep Breathing) and Alex Mickiewicz (Broadways' Trouble in Mind) star in three script-in-hand performances to be held on July 7th, July 8th and July 9th at 7:30pm ET at Falmouth Academy.

CCTP welcomes back Ziegler for her third appearance at the developmental workshop. She was first here in 2009 with Photograph 51, which later starred Nicole Kidman in its West End production. Ziegler came back in 2019 to develop The Great Moment which was later produced at Seattle Rep. Additional productions include: The Last Match (Roundabout); The Wanderers (Old Globe); and Actually (Geffen Playhouse). Ziegler is currently developing TV and film projects for HBO Max, Apple, and Scott Free Productions.



This will be the first visit to CCTP for the award-winning Peterson who wrote An Iliad, with Denis O'Hare, based on Homer's epic. It won Obie and Lortel Awards for Best Solo Performance, and continues to play in theaters around the world. Peterson also directed Good Night, Oscar (Goodman); The Kind Ones (The Magic); and The Good Book (Berkeley Repertory Theatre) which she co-wrote with O'Hare.



The Janeiad is Ziegler's integration of Greek mythology with a contemporary love story. In The Odyssey, Penelope's patience is rewarded when Ulysses returns 20 years after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane after her husband Gabe leaves one September morning 20 years ago? This is a play of longing, hope and the myths we tell ourselves to get through the day.

Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-Nominee, Judy Kuhn (Broadway's Fun Home), will play the lead character, Jane. Kuhn starred in the Olivier Award-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof in London's West End. She is also an accomplished vocalist, singing the voice of Disney's Pocahontas and appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda's AFI Movie of the Year, Tick Tick Boom (Netflix).

In the role of Penelope, CCTP welcomes stage and film actress Florencia Lozano, who appears in Netflix's Keep Breathing and Narcos. Her play underneathmybed won the Hispanic Organization of Latino Actor's Best New Play Award, and she recently co-wrote, produced and starred in the film Life After You which is now available on iTunes and Amazon.

Cast as Gabe, the only male role in any of Cape Cod Theatre Project's plays this season, is Alex Mickiewicz. He recently appeared in Broadway's Trouble in Mind (Roundabout), the off-Broadway premier of Drift, and Ziegler's The Last Match (Roundabout). Mickiewicz also appeared on TV's "New Amsterdam" and "Blue Bloods.

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's distinctive and intimate process sets it apart from other theatrical ventures. For four weekends in July, a new play is presented as an in-person, script-in-hand performance featuring professional actors from Broadway, film, and television Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy. Here, development of the play is the goal, and performances include a post-show talkback in which audience's thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is encouraged.

Tickets to the script-in-hand performances are available as an All Access Pass which grants admission to all 12 performances this season at $100 per person. Audience members can also purchase an individual performance ticket, subject to availability, for the cost of $25 (plus fees). Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184540®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcapecodtheatreproject.org%2Ftickets-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for tickets and more information including our 2022 Covid-19 protocols.

The Cape Cod Theatre Project began as an experiment between two actors in 1995. Andrew Polk and Jim Bracchitta sensed that Cape Cod offered the perfect sanctuary for developing new work, combining an idyllic atmosphere with a community that enjoys and engages with the arts. Led by Artistic Director Hal Brooks since 2012, CCTP continues to support established and emerging voices in the American theater.

Each July, four playwrights are invited to develop new plays, utilizing a full week of rehearsals with a director and actors that culminates in a series of readings and talkbacks. CCTP also offers a weekly, free, behind-the-scenes StageTalk discussion with the playwright and director. Plays fostered with Cape Cod Theatre Project have achieved great success: 77 of the 101 plays developed have been produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, at regional theaters, and internationally. Several have also been nominated for Pulitzers, Oscars, Tonys, Obies and more. Most recently, 2018 CCTP alum Will Arbery saw his Heroes of the Fourth Turning become a Pulitzer Finalist and win several Obie Awards; 2017 Writer-in-Residence Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me was also a Pulitzer Finalist, a Tony Nominee, and is currently on Amazon Prime; and Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton, developed here in 2015, had a Broadway production starring Laurie Metcalfe and John Lithgow.