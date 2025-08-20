 tracker
KRISTINA WONG, #FOODBANKINFLUENCER is Coming to ArtsEmerson

Performances will take place from September 19-21.

By: Aug. 20, 2025
KRISTINA WONG, #FOODBANKINFLUENCER is Coming to ArtsEmerson Image
ArtsEmerson will present Kristina Wong, #FoodBankInfluencer at the Emerson Paramount Center from September 19–21, 2025.

Written and performed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristina Wong and directed by Jessica Hanna, this uproarious and heartfelt solo karaoke musical celebrates America’s emergency food system with biting wit and unstoppable charm.

From New York to the Navajo Nation, Wong has witnessed firsthand how food is distributed—or not—across communities in need. As her alter ego, the self-proclaimed “Food Bank Influencer,” Wong sings, satirizes, and spotlights the national pastime of giving away free food, illuminating the gaps, the absurdities, and the heroics of those on the frontlines. The result is a one-of-a-kind theatrical event that is as laugh-out-loud funny as it is socially urgent.




