Juvenilia Presents MINI FRINGE At Modern Theatre, September 14-18

JUVENILIA and The Suffolk University Theatre Department have invited local companies who performed at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe to present their offerings in the Modern Theatre.

Put down those bagpipes and grab a bowl of baked beans! Juvenilia and The Suffolk University Theatre Department have assembled a motley crew of local performers for the first-ever Mini Fringe Festival: A Taste of Edinburgh. After delighting audiences from around the globe, several wicked awesome shows from this summer's 75th annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival will sober up, toss off their tartans, and skip across the pond to appear in Boston this September.

Confirmed performances include:

JUVENILIA's Handbook of Civilian Defense (What Every Loyal American Can Do To Help The United States Win The War): A word-for-word theatrical adaptation (with original music) of the 1942 government handbook published to prepare families for uncertainty and violence, then and now. This world premiere production written by Wesley Savick, summons the anxiety, ignorance and hopefulness of an eighty-year-old public service announcement to awaken 21st century world citizenship. Trading in their Balmoral bonnets for Red Sox hats is a cast of six Suffolk alumni: Adriana Alvarez [SU '19], Anastasia Taso Bolkwadze [SU '21], Andrew Bourque [SU '17], Liam Grimaldi [SU '20], Emma Hudd [SU '22], and Alex Pollock [SU '06] and includes additional Suffolk alumni Kevin J.P. Hanley [SU '17] (Production Supervisor), Kendyl Trott [SU '22] (Stage Manager) and Aisling Mehigan [SU '18] (Marketing/Promotions). Suffolk Professor Wesley Savick (Playwright, Music and Lyrics) will be directing with MIT Assistant Professor Sara Brown as Design Collaborator: Costume/Set and Bozkurt Karasu, Design Collaborator: Sound/Lights.

Too Fat for China by Pheobe "Braveheart" Potts. Pheobe kicks off her kilt and returns to the Modern with her comedic theater performance charting her travails with infertility and the endless rounds of treatments and miscarriages she and her husband endured. Potts picks up the narrative with her quest for an international adoption. The story has a happy ending, but it twists and turns through fraught questions about family and race-subjects that feel particularly pertinent in our current political climate. Potts tackles it all, as she does life, with humor and irreverence.

And crawling out of the distillery just in time to make his Modern Theatre debut will be Larry Jay Tish in his one-man show, Trouble On Six. If you were conceived to fix your parent's marriage, obsess over whether people like you, and have visited your dad in prison, then this show is for you! Left to raise himself by his swingin', fun-lovin', felonious parents, Larry disappeared. Finding his way back meant knowing when to let go and when to say no! Larry's journey includes a chat with Captain Crunch, being chased off a golf course by Nazis and a guide to when to Garfunkel. "Tish is making a career of wielding wit to battle the dark side of humanity" (Boston Globe) "Simultaneously Funny and Disturbing!" Theatre Mirror ***** Five Stars



Creator of Handbook, JUVENILIA's Founding Director and Suffolk professor Wesley Savick says,

"JUVENILIA is a special initiative at Suffolk University which serves as a bridge for our theatre majors to transition from academia to the professional world. Our aim is to create original work which challenges the status quo, both theatrically and politically. The creation of Mini Fringe is a perfect expression of this sentiment. Connecting with creatives locally and globally is more important now than ever."

Edinburgh Festival Fringe draws together artists, arts industry, media and audiences from over 150 countries. JUVENILIA's mission is to nurture, promote and produce adventurous work with a company of actors, directors, playwrights, stage managers and designers comprised of Suffolk University alumni.

More acts to come! Ticketing information and show times coming soon!

Show dates are September 14-18. All shows will be at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston. Mini Fringe: A Taste of Edinburgh is presented and produced by JUVENILIA and The Suffolk University Theatre Department.