Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Play North Shore Music Theatre Next Month

It's five o'clock somewhere… Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will bring Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE for an exciting island getaway. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will play from Tuesday, August 15 thru Sunday, August 27, 2023.

"Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville is a true feel-good musical that will bring a little slice of island paradise to our North Shore audience. With this production we want to finish the summer with the party everyone has been waiting for," said owner and producer Bill Hanney. "We have assembled a fantastic creative team led by the show's director and choreographer, Charlie Sutton, and a high-energy cast featuring Wes Williams and Dakota Mackey-McGee. I am eager to see our NSMT audiences and the 'Parrot Heads' coming together to enjoy this fun musical."

Audiences can kick off their flip-flops and set their mind to island time when they join us in a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to 'growing older but not up.' Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is an upbeat and energetic new musical comedy featuring new music by Jimmy Buffett, along with some of his most-loved classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE follows the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out, until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party we have all been waiting for!

Wes Williams and Dakota Mackey-McGee are set to star in ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE as Tully and Rachel (respectively). Wes Williams has starred in many regional productions across the country including West Side Story (Tony), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), and Newsies (Jack Kelly). Dakota Mackey-McGee has been seen across the country leading productions of Oliver (Nancy) and Fiddler On the Roof (Hodel).

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will also feature Sean Steele (Brick), Shelly Lynn Walsh (Tammy), Altamiece Carolyn Cooper (Marley), and Joe Hart (J.D.). Rounding out the cast the production will feature Caleb Ajao (Jamal), Savannah Cranford, Maurice Dawkins (Ted), Alex DeLeo, Fabi Gallmeister, Kal Kalil (Chadd), Esther Lee, Melaina Rairamo, Luke Rands, Whitney Renee, Taryn Smithson, and Cait Zuckerman.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will be directed and choreographed by Charlie Sutton who is making his North Shore Music Theatre directorial debut. The creative team will also include Robert L. Rucinski (Music Director), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Design), Alex Berg and Don Hanna (Co-Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager) and Luke Molloy (Assistant Music Director/Rehearsal Pianist).

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are August 15 – August 27, 2023, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visitClick HereClick Here, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2023 musical season with The Full Monty (September 26 – October 8), Elvis: A Musical Revolution (October 31 - November 12), and end with the annual production of A Christmas Carol once again starring David Coffee (December 7 - 23).

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.