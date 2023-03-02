Jean Appolon Expressions Brings Haitian Culture And Rhythms To Dance Complex

The folkloric tradition and rhythms of Haiti come alive at The Dance Complex on April 1-2 when Jean Appolon Expressions (JEA) presents Tyaka - "a potluck party that takes the audience on a journey of dance, connection, music, and community," according to JEA director Jean Appolon.

Tyaka is the Haitian Kreyòl name for a Haitian stew made from a hodgepodge of ingredients and is associated with festivities and family time. Tyaka will showcase different choreographers and rhythms to explore the creativeness of using all the resources on hand to mix and create something tasty and delicious.

Jean Appolon Expressions is a Boston-based contemporary dance company deeply rooted in Haitian-folkloric culture that nurtures a global community through professional performances, educational opportunities, dance training, and the joy of movement for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. JAE shares the liberating power of Haitian-folkloric dance to cultivate hope and healing towards a more expressive and socially just world. The Haitian contemporary dance company combines Modern technique and Haitian-folkloric dance, bringing a new artistic vernacular to its audiences. With its dynamic repertoire, JAE educates audiences about Haitian culture, traditions, history, and current issues.

"Jean Appolon has driven his unique vision of dance into being over time and through sheer persistence," said Peter DiMuro, Executive Artistic Director of The Dance Complex "In JAE we see dance as unifier, truth-seeker, and as a tool for inspiration and advocacy of the human spirit. Jean's world is one not of "either/or" but of "and." It is a world of movement and message, story and essence, transporting and grounding. It is also a world where both you and I, as audience and as mover, can thrive through engaging in this movement paradise. JAE's performances at The Dance Complex will transport you."

Jean Appolon Expressions is one of four companies selected as part of The Dance Complex's BLOOM Residency and Platform Raising Program. The program participants, selected for their varied approaches to art-making and length of existence, receive support in professional development and performance. BLOOM also aims to raise the profile of under-represented genres of dance including this season's focus on Street Dance, traditional African Dance, African Diasporic Dance and Disabilities Dance.

The BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program is made possible by major support from Movement Arts Creation Studio (MACS). The Dance Complex is additionally supported by Mass Cultural Council, Barr Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, The Klarman Family Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and others.

Tickets, further information and event updates are available at dancecomplex.org/events. The Dance Complex is at 536 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA.