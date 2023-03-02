Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jean Appolon Expressions Brings Haitian Culture And Rhythms To Dance Complex

Performances are April 1-2.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Jean Appolon Expressions Brings Haitian Culture And Rhythms To Dance Complex

The folkloric tradition and rhythms of Haiti come alive at The Dance Complex on April 1-2 when Jean Appolon Expressions (JEA) presents Tyaka - "a potluck party that takes the audience on a journey of dance, connection, music, and community," according to JEA director Jean Appolon.

Tyaka is the Haitian Kreyòl name for a Haitian stew made from a hodgepodge of ingredients and is associated with festivities and family time. Tyaka will showcase different choreographers and rhythms to explore the creativeness of using all the resources on hand to mix and create something tasty and delicious.

Jean Appolon Expressions is a Boston-based contemporary dance company deeply rooted in Haitian-folkloric culture that nurtures a global community through professional performances, educational opportunities, dance training, and the joy of movement for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. JAE shares the liberating power of Haitian-folkloric dance to cultivate hope and healing towards a more expressive and socially just world. The Haitian contemporary dance company combines Modern technique and Haitian-folkloric dance, bringing a new artistic vernacular to its audiences. With its dynamic repertoire, JAE educates audiences about Haitian culture, traditions, history, and current issues.

"Jean Appolon has driven his unique vision of dance into being over time and through sheer persistence," said Peter DiMuro, Executive Artistic Director of The Dance Complex "In JAE we see dance as unifier, truth-seeker, and as a tool for inspiration and advocacy of the human spirit. Jean's world is one not of "either/or" but of "and." It is a world of movement and message, story and essence, transporting and grounding. It is also a world where both you and I, as audience and as mover, can thrive through engaging in this movement paradise. JAE's performances at The Dance Complex will transport you."

Jean Appolon Expressions is one of four companies selected as part of The Dance Complex's BLOOM Residency and Platform Raising Program. The program participants, selected for their varied approaches to art-making and length of existence, receive support in professional development and performance. BLOOM also aims to raise the profile of under-represented genres of dance including this season's focus on Street Dance, traditional African Dance, African Diasporic Dance and Disabilities Dance.

The BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program is made possible by major support from Movement Arts Creation Studio (MACS). The Dance Complex is additionally supported by Mass Cultural Council, Barr Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, The Klarman Family Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and others.

Tickets, further information and event updates are available at dancecomplex.org/events. The Dance Complex is at 536 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA.




Boston Baroque Presents Glucks IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE This April Photo
Boston Baroque Presents Gluck's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE This April
Boston Baroque's 50th Season concludes with the much-anticipated annual staged opera with performances of Gluck's rarely-heard Iphigénie en Tauride. Performances will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 8pm, Friday, April 21 at 8pm, and Sunday, April 23 at 3pm at GBH's Calderwood Studio in Brighton, MA. The Friday evening performance will also be livestreamed on the global streaming platform IDAGIO, welcoming virtual audiences around the world alongside live studio audiences on site.
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage2 Presents SHAKESPEARES ROMEO & JULIET, Directed Photo
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage2 Presents SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO & JULIET, Directed By Bryn Boice
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Stage2 Series presents two performances of a science fiction take on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 pm at The Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Boston.
FROZEN, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, COMPANY & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Photo
FROZEN, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, COMPANY & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season
Broadway In Boston has announced the Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group venue. 
Thomas Adès and Earl Lee to Lead Boston Symphony Orchestra Concerts This Spring Photo
Thomas Adès and Earl Lee to Lead Boston Symphony Orchestra Concerts This Spring
BSO Artistic Partner from 2018 to 2021, composer/conductor/pianist Thomas Adès returns to Symphony Hall to lead a program featuring the Inferno Suite and Paradiso from his recent composition The Dante Project, a three-part ballet score from 2021 based on Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century Italian epic Commedia.

More Hot Stories For You


Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage2 Presents SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO & JULIET, Directed By Bryn BoiceCommonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage2 Presents SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO & JULIET, Directed By Bryn Boice
March 1, 2023

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Stage2 Series presents two performances of a science fiction take on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 pm at The Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Boston.
FROZEN, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, COMPANY & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston SeasonFROZEN, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, COMPANY & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season
March 1, 2023

Broadway In Boston has announced the Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston Season at the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group venue. 
The Company Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDENThe Company Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
March 1, 2023

The Company Theatre announces its upcoming production of The Secret Garden, the Tony Award-winning musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel.
The Town and The City Festival Announces Additional Artists and ProgrammingThe Town and The City Festival Announces Additional Artists and Programming
March 1, 2023

The Town and The City Festival,  the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th, announced additional artists and programming certain to enhance the remarkable line-up of performances and activities set for the 2023 Festival.  
ELTON UNDRESSED Comes to Merrimack Repertory TheatreELTON UNDRESSED Comes to Merrimack Repertory Theatre
March 1, 2023

The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced a limited engagement of Elton Undressed: Todd Alsup Sings Elton John featuring Todd Alsup and conceived by Rob Ruggiero. This limited performance will be held Saturday June 10th at 8pm and Sunday June 11th at 4pm. Excerpts from the show will be performed as part of MRT's 44th annual gala on Friday June 9th at Liberty Hall.  
share