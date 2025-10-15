Jacob's Pillow to Launch First-Ever Winter Dance Intensive Led By Program Director Maleek Washington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacob's Pillow will present Dance Your Purpose, its first-ever winter dance intensive, as the organization expands its year-round dance initiatives. Led by Program Director Maleek Washington, the program will welcome a cohort of dance makers and artists ages 18-25 to live on the Jacob's Pillow campus from January 5-11, 2026, and explore artistic practices and approaches that will nurture their capacity to be creative collaborators, innovators, leaders, entrepreneurs, and community-builders. Applications are open now through Friday, November 21, 2025, at jacobspillow.org/winter-intensive. Early application is strongly encouraged, as admittance is on a rolling basis, and limited spots are available.

Dance Your Purpose will offer a retreat-like experience that combines five days of dance training, choreographic exploration, and personal reflection. Participants will receive full access to housing, meals, and time spent in the Archives at Jacob's Pillow. Directed by esteemed teaching artist and Pillow Alum Maleek Washington, the winter intensive will encompass study in multi-genre dance techniques, choreographic research workshops, collaborative choreographic assignments, guest artist seminars, viewing and discussing dance works and choreographic influences, research in the Archives at Jacob's Pillow, and reflective and processing sessions to define each dancer's unique purpose in dance.

Jacob's Pillow will welcome acclaimed teaching artists and performers Rena Butler, Tamisha Guy, and Mike Tyus as additional artist faculty for the winter intensive. Participants will receive a short film documenting the process—crafted by professional videographer Luca Renzi—to celebrate their growth and honor their artistic voices.

“Our inaugural winter intensive at Jacob's Pillow is a milestone for the institution, as we commit to expanding our year-round opportunities for both artists and audiences,” said Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. “We are thrilled to welcome acclaimed and trusted dance leaders Maleek Washington, Rena Butler, Tamisha Guy, and Mike Tyus to our Artist Faculty as they shape these dancers' artistic journeys. From study in the Archives, to dance exploration in our Perles Family Studio and Doris Duke Theatre, this is a fully-immersive Pillow experience that we're proud to offer dancers.”

For this program, Jacob's Pillow is seeking individuals on a professional track in dance or those who consider dance an integral part of their lives while pursuing other career or academic interests. The program welcomes dance makers and artists of all genres, including but not limited to—ballet, contemporary, modern, street styles, and immersive theater. Dancers must be 18-25 years old to apply. No exceptions can be made for dancers under the age of 18 on arrival day; dancers older than 25 will be considered.

“Competition in dance is really high, and I want to help dancers stay grounded while building their self-confidence,” Washington said. “I'm excited to blend professionalism with a sense of community, and to show dancers what life can look like beyond the studio. The friendships and connections they form become the network that helps them find work. My goal is to emphasize the social side of dance and show how community itself can be a source of opportunity.” Washington sees this is a full-circle moment: an opportunity to give back to the institution that has continually nurtured his growth since 2008. He is excited to create an environment where young dancers can experience the same rigor, inspiration, and artistic exchange that has shaped his own career. Leading this inaugural program is, for Washington, both humbling and inspiring.

ABOUT Maleek Washington

Maleek Washington is a performer, choreographer, and teaching artist hailing from The Bronx. A 2022 Princess Grace Award winner and 2021 Bessie Award nominee, he has been commissioned by renowned companies including Abraham.In.Motion by Kyle Abraham. He is best known for his work as an artist with Camille A. Brown & Dancers for five seasons before moving into the role of Brown's assistant choreographer for her directorial debut at the Metropolitan Opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, and her choreography for the Met's Porgy & Bess. Washington had multiple roles in Camille A. Brown's production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live for NBC, and has notably performed with vocal artists Sia, Phish, and Rihanna. Washington's dance training began at Harlem School of the Arts, Broadway Dance Center, and LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts. He attended the Boston Conservatory on full scholarship before beginning his professional career with CityDance Ensemble in Washington, D.C. Washington is a sought-after teaching artist at Broadway Dance Center, Move|NYC, Joffrey Ballet School, LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, and Brent Street in Australia.

Washington's relationship with Jacob's Pillow spans well over a decade and has been central to his artistic journey. He first came to Jacob's Pillow as a student in the Contemporary Traditions Program of The School at Jacob's Pillow in 2008 and 2009, under the direction of Milton Myers. He has returned to Jacob's Pillow in many capacities: performing in works by Loni Landon (2011) and Jeremy McQueen (2012), appearing with Abraham.In.Motion (2013) in the Doris Duke Theatre and Mettin Movement (2015) on the outdoor stage, developing new creations during residencies with Camille A. Brown & Dancers (2017, 2019), and participating in the 2020 virtual program with Francesca Harper and The School at Jacob's Pillow. Each of these experiences deepened his sense of connection to the Pillow as a creative home and community.