INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Boston's April 2023 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. April 2023's top picks include Into The Woods, Hadestown, Rain, and more!

Into the Woods

Emerson Colonial Theatre - Now through April 02, 2023

Direct from Broadway, the critically acclaimed and much beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony®-winning triumph is coming to Boston with its Broadway stars to boot. Into the Woods features Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf - all reprising their Broadway roles - in a production called "radiant" (Variety), "enchanting" (The Wall Street Journal) and "a priceless revival with a perfect cast" (The Washington Post). Directed by Lear deBessonet (Hercules), this theatrical event honors Sondheim's legendary memory and his Broadway masterpiece like never before.

Hadestown

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - March 28, 2023 through April 02, 2023

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - April 11, 2023 through April 11, 2023

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorites hits. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds' most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

The Moth Mainstage

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - April 13, 2023 through April 13, 2023

Hailed as "New York's hottest and hippest literary ticket" by The Wall Street Journal, The Moth is an acclaimed not-for-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. In its 20-year history, The Moth has presented more than 20 thousand stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The "Moth Podcast" is downloaded more than 44 million times a year, and Peabody Award-winning "The Moth Radio Hour" airs weekly on more than 450 public radio stations nationwide. Beyond theater, The Moth Mainstage is a community where entertainment and enlightenment merge. Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling by wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with The Moth's directors. The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes, celebrating the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. It seeks to present recognized storytellers among established and emerging writers, performers and artists, and to encourage storytelling among communities whose stories often go unheard.

The Rocket Man Show

Emerson Colonial Theatre - April 15, 2023 through April 15, 2023

This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson - Elton John's official 70's body double as featured in the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour. Chosen by the man himself, Rus' performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing. Currently featured on E!'s 'Clash of the Cover Bands', Rus' portrayal of Elton has been described as "Amazing" by Jimmy Fallon and "Phenomenal" by Queen's Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town and is perhaps summed up best by 'All About That Bass' megastar Meghan Trainor who claims "You IS Elton!"

Wild Goose Dreams

SpeakEasy Stage Company - March 24, 2023 through April 22, 2023

New England Premiere! In an age where technology offers easy connection, Nanhee and Minsung are alone in Seoul, South Korea. Nanhee is a North Korean defector with no way to contact her family; Minsung is a gireogi appa or goose father, working in Seoul to send money to his family in Texas. But after a chance encounter on the internet, the pair strike up an unlikely romance and discover a quiet intimacy within the noise of the 21st century. Filled with poetic dialogue and powered by boundless imagination, Wild Goose Dreams is a charming love story for the modern age.

Clyde's

Huntington Theatre - March 24, 2023 through April 23, 2023

Playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined) returns to Boston with her most recent Broadway hit. A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shops callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Funny, moving, and urgent, Clyde's shows Lynn Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal)

Sunday in the Park With George

Pentucket Players, Inc - April 21, 2023 through April 23, 2023

James Lupine's, Pultizer Prize winning play inspired by George Seurat's famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte", this poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art. With music and lyrics by award winning Composer and Lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, "Sunday in the Park" spans a 100 year period, from 1884 to 1984 and illustrates how art imitates life in both the 19th and 20th centuries. Don't miss this seldom produced masterpiece!

Jesus Christ Superstar

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - April 27, 2023 through April 30, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage.

Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed directorTimothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods)and cutting-edge choreographerDrew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstaris set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Nominated for a multitude of awards, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Musical has had a successful running for over five decades. With its uplifting and captivating songs, this production has recently celebrated its 50th year Anniversary and continues to enchant audiences all over the world with its mesmerizing production and uplifting sounds. Come see for yourself why Jesus Christ Superstar pays tribute to an extraordinary series of events in an incredibly theatrical manner. This spring, The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory welcomes the amazing rock-concert vibe of Jesus Christ Superstar with shows taking place from April 27th through April 30th. Bring your friends, bring your family, and take advantage of the Theatre's group discount. This is a show you do not want to miss!

Audio Description services available at the Sunday, April 30 matinee performance, 1 pm

ASL available at the Sunday, April 30 evening performance, 6:30 pm (If you are using ASL services, please let the ticket office know when you are ready to purchase tickets, so we can place you in seats in front of the ASL interpreter.)

Neil Berg's The 60's Peace, Love, and Rock N' Roll

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - April 23, 2023 through April 23, 2023

Neil Berg's latest celebration of the greatest moments of rock and roll history combines behind-the-scenes stories of what actually took place at Woodstock, while presenting the legendary iconic music with the finest Broadway/Rock stars and musicians in the country! Including the music of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, The Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills, Nash (& Young), Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Jefferson Airplane and many more.

