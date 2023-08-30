DIASPORA! & More Lead Boston's September 2023 Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. September 2023's top picks include Diaspora!, POTUS, and more!

DIASPORA!

Presented by New Repertory Theatre at The Black Box Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts - September 12, 2023 through October 15, 2023

DIASPORA! is written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and directed by Pascale Florestal. This production marks its world premiere, having originated as a SpeakEasy Stage commission as part of their Boston Project, developed and workshopped in Boston from 2017-2019. It follows Sunny, a writer tracing her lineage to find a long-lost grandparent. Aided by her niece, her best friend, and her best friend’s new boyfriend, she searches for answers in history. Time begins to cross over, and we find ourselves in Boston during the rise of the civil rights movement and a certain young minister making waves at the Twelfth Baptist Church and Boston University. Says Scott: “Sunny, an idealistic black millennial, is writing a history about the legacy of her family. Janae wants to reject everything about her ancestry in favor of a created one. Sunny discovers the mystery of her grandparents and decides to confront her past head on in order to put the spirits in her life to rest.”

For tickets: click here.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

SpeakEasy Stage Company - September 15, 2023 through October 15, 2023

Direct from Broadway! It’s The Women meets House of Cards in this riotously

funny comedy that celebrates the women who keep things running behind the scenes both in — and out — of the Oval Office. Seven brilliant and beleaguered women in the president’s inner circle take increasing desperate measures to save the country when his sex-related scandals spark a global crisis.

For tickets: click here.

Little Amal

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre - September 07, 2023 through September 07, 2023

Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl who has traveled across 13 countries meeting more than a million people, and watched by tens of millions more online. This fall, she will journey 6,000 miles across the United States in one of the largest free public festivals ever created. 35 towns and cities from Boston to San Diego and 1,000+ artists and arts organizations will create 100+ events to welcome her. Amal’s journeys of art and hope celebrate the rich stories of refugees, immigrants and displaced people, and the communities that welcome them. Everyone is welcome to walk with Amal.

For tickets: click here.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

The Cape Playhouse - Now through September 09, 2023

Ken Ludwig’s transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Who killed Sir Charles Baskerville? Is there truth to the legend of a supernatural hound? This certainly sounds like a case for the world’s most famous detective! In this fast-paced comedy mystery, the action moves from the shady streets of London to the haunted moors of Devonshire.

For tickets: click here.

Prior Performing Arts Center - September 22, 2023 through September 22, 2023

Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky! Don’t miss the star of Broadway’s Beautiful, Waitress, and Carousel live in Worcester. Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress, Carousel, and The Minutes) is teaming up with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky for a one-night-only special-event concert presented by Broadway in Worcester that will be filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Mueller has performed on Broadway and beyond. The evening will take place at the brand new, state-of-the-art Prior Performing Arts Center on the campus of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA.

For tickets: click here.

A Raisin in the Sun

The Mosesian Center for the Arts - September 05, 2023 through October 01, 2023

A Raisin in the Sun is Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking drama, a searing and timeless portrait of a family on Chicago’s South Side, and an American classic. A Raisin in the Sun is an answer to the poem from which the title is derived – Langston Hughes’ legendary poem, Harlem. When the Youngers see an opportunity to move to a new neighborhood, each member of the family must answer: What happens to a dream deferred?

For tickets: click here.

Prayer for the French Republic

Huntington Theatre - September 07, 2023 through October 08, 2023

It’s 2016 Paris and the Salomon family has made a warm and wonderful home

there since the 1940s. But when their son comes home beaten up because he was

wearing a yarmulke, they are forced to question their safety and sense of belonging

in the city they love. Both wickedly funny and deeply profound, this powerful new

play spans five generations of a French Jewish family to explore history, what

makes a home, and the effects of an ancient hatred and an enduring hope. Artistic

Director Loretta Greco directs Joshua Harmon’s major new American play, having

originally produced a workshop of it at the Magic Theatre prior to its New York

debut in 2022.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.