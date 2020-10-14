Huntington Theatre Company Artistic Director Peter DuBois Steps Down Amid Staff Complaints and Board Investigation

Board leaders wrote that the pandemic, 'illuminated concerns about the theatre’s workplace environment and issues of structural imbalance,'

The Boston Globe has reported that Peter DuBois, artistic director of Huntington Theatre Company is stepping down amid complaints from current and former staffers and an investigation from the board.

Read the full story HERE.

In an e-mail to employees, the board of trustees chairman David Epstein and president Sharon Malt said DuBois had informed them of his resignation. The email shared:

"[T]he myriad challenges around the pandemic have illuminated concerns about the theatre's workplace environment and issues of structural imbalance...We are taking the time during this period where we are unable to produce theatre to reflect on how to improve our organization, open the lines of communication, including greater dialogue with our BIPOC staff and artists, and become a more equitable institution."

They continued: "We have a lot of work to do in this area, but it is a high priority for our organization."

Managing Director Michael Maso stated:

"I am deeply appreciative of the Huntington staff and their passion, artistry, and commitment to the company... My confidence in the future of the Huntington is undiminished, thanks to our staff and to our board, who are dedicated to helping us to build the most equitable and nurturing environment possible for the staff, artists, and community partners who call the Huntington home."

Current and former staffers complained about the theater's handling of layoffs, diversity issues, and salary transparency.

A spokesperson for the theater confirmed that the board had launched an investigation after receiving a complaint in September about DuBois.

Read the full story HERE.

