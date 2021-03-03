History At Play Presents MRS. NATHANAEL GREENE (LADY CATY)

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC) has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday March 26th, 2021, travel across embattled Colonial America during the War for Independence with "Lady Caty," wife to General Nathanael Greene, friend to Mrs. Martha Washington, and eyewitness to the perils and excitement of a nation in rebellion. In a solo performance featuring Charleston, SC Interpreter and Living Historian Carin Bloom, Founder of Living Herstory, we follow "Caty" Littlefield Greene from her upbringing in the Rhode Island Colony, to her supporting the cause for freedom. This Pay-Per-HAP Women's History Month feature event is produced by History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC) , and hosted by Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. Join us on Pay-Per-HAP as we livestream direct to you! (Episode #44)

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can per viewer rate of $10-$25, available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including primary sources, reputable information, and merchandise giveaways are shared after every episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the digital program 24 hours prior to the event via email.

On this episode of Pay-Per-HAP, we meet Catharine "Caty" Littlefield Greene, a woman raised in the Rhode Island Colony, who comes of age as the "world turns upside down" during an American Rebellion. Lady Caty marries Nathanael Greene long before he was appointed to the rank of General; a decision that led to a life of adventure, peril, and excitement; perfectly suiting Caty's quick-witted personality. As a General's Wife, Lady Caty is responsible for the morale of the subordinate officers in her husband's employ. Society dictates that she learn the skills of a Gentlewoman and Caty has no better teacher than Mrs. Martha Washington. In spite of pregnancy, separation, inexorable winter encampments, and travel across the whole of Colonial America; all in pursuit of a grand ideal-LIBERTY, Lady Caty's unique experience has rarely been shared-- until now!

Carin Bloom is a professional archaeologist and living historian, specializing in the public history of 18th Century America. She holds an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree; two Masters of Arts degrees; and a PhD ABD in Anthropology, all with specializations in Historical Archaeology (emphasis on the fields of conflict of the American Revolution). Always intrigued by the public component of history, Carin has worked at historic sites, in various interpretive and administrative capacities, for over 15 years. She is currently Director of Engagement at Middleton Place Foundation, in Charleston, SC, where she is responsible for the social media of Middleton Place National Historic Landmark, including the creation and production of "Plugged in to History," the Foundation's digital program. You can find out more about Carin's living history endeavors on her website www.living-herstory.com.