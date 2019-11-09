Greater Boston Stage Company Will Present MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

Greater Boston Stage Company presents Miracle on 34th Street - based on the much-loved motion picture from Twentieth Century Fox. Directed by Associate Artistic Director, Ilyse Robbins, Miracle on 34th Street reminds us that if you really believe, anything can happen. Performances run November 29 - December 22, 2019. The Press Opening is Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 7:00pm.

Miracle on 34th Street celebrates the season by taking us to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 1940's where Kris Kringle steps in as a last-minute replacement. When he claims to be the true Santa Claus, he needs to convince the doubters, including a little girl longing to find something to believe in.

"The miracle of 34th street is that people learn to believe - both in oneself and in the kindness of others. It is about faith. Not necessarily in the religious sense, but rather faith in what is possible," shares Robbins. She continues, "Stories about kindness and goodness are needed now more than ever. There is such importance simply in the telling of stories like these."

The design team is comprised of Scenic Designer Jon Savage, Lighting Designer Andrew Andrews, Costume Designer Deirdre McCabe, Sound Designer David Wilson, and Props Master Cesara Walters.

The cast features Barlow Adamson, Juliet Bowler, Margaret Ann Brady, Sara Coombs, William Gardiner, Sarah Gazdowicz, Arthur Gomez, Jade Guerra, Michael Jennings Mahoney, David Jiles, Jr., Gary Thomas Ng and Emme Shaw. As part of The Young Company Meets Mainstage program, the cast also includes Young Company actors Mia Galego, Shea Killeen, Graham Layton, Addison McWayne, Gwendolyn Symes, Norah Symes and Young Company Alum Stephen Zubricki IV, making his GBSC Mainstage debut.

The Young Company Meets Mainstage program provides students through grade 12 with the experience of working professionally on Greater Boston Stage Company's Mainstage productions. As part of this program, the creative team and cast includes an Education Liaison and Education Deputy committed to ensuring continued education, support, and safety of these Young Company students.

Greater Boston Stage Company is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and accessible environment for all. A sensory-friendly performance of Miracle on 34th Street will be offered on December 21, 2019 at 2:00pm. The sensory-friendly production will be a performance dedicated to creating a more welcoming space for individuals with sensory-input disorders. There will be modifications throughout the theatre that create a friendly and supportive environment, encouraging patrons to experience the magic of theatre in their own way. Families, friends and caregivers of individuals with sensory-input disorders are also encouraged to attend. Please visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/sensory_friendly.html for more information.

Single Tickets for Miracle on 34th Street: $47-57 Adults; $42-52 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $15 at the door and are available for a very special Friday performance on November 29, 2019 performance at 8:00pm. Group Discounts are available. Contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





