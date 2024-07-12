Greater Boston Stage Company Reveals 25th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company has revealed its 25th anniversary season. Under the artistic direction of Weylin Symes, this milestone season will feature six mainstage productions, featuring three raucous comedies, two musical revues, and one devilishly delightful cult classic.

As a cornerstone of the cultural life in Stoneham and beyond, Greater Boston Stage Company has been an economic driver in the community, attracting thousands of theatregoers annually. By providing high-quality performances, we contribute to the vibrancy of the local economy, supporting nearby businesses and fostering a thriving arts scene.

Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes shared his enthusiasm: “Our 25th season is a celebration of the vibrant history and future of Greater Boston Stage Company. We are excited to bring new and classic works to our stage, and we look forward to sharing these exceptional stories with our community.” GBSC is thankful for the generous continued support of our Flagship Season Sponsors: Salem Five Charitable Foundation, StonehamBank, and the Mass Cultural Council.

Mainstage Lineup:

DINNER FOR ONE

A Hilarious Feast of Mishaps and Merriment!

November 1 – 17, 2024

By Christina Baldwin, Sun Mee Chomet, and Jim Lichtscheidl



Directed by Weylin Symes New England Premiere

Experience a New Year’s Eve party like no other in Dinner For One, where Miss Sophie’s devoted butler, James, hilariously impersonates four of her long-lost lovers. Inspired by the iconic comedy sketch, this performance is packed with physical comedy, music, and heartwarming nostalgia.

WINTER WONDERETTES

A Festive Revue of 1960s Holiday Tunes!

November 29 – December 22, 2024 Written & Created by Roger Bean Directed by Sara Coombs

The Wonderettes are back! Rock around the Christmas tree with this festive extravaganza of 1960s holiday hits, performed in “marvelous” four-part harmony. Enjoy timeless classics like “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Santa Baby,” and many more!

THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

A Musical Tribute to Ireland

February 28 – March 16, 2025

By Frank McCourt, original music arrangements by Rusty Magee Directed by Nora Long

Returning after a triumphant run in 2018, this theatrical concert celebrates the vibrant history and spirit of the Irish people through a captivating blend of music, storytelling, and humor. Perfect for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations!

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

A Comedy of Catastrophes!

March 28 – April 19, 2025

By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer Directed by Tyler Rosati

Welcome to opening night of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where everything that can go wrong does. This uproarious disaster will have you in stitches. Perfect for fans of Clue and Sherlock Holmes.

FOUNDING F***ERS (EFFERS)

The Story of Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold

May 2 – 18, 2025

By Conor Casey

Directed by Weylin Symes

World Premiere – Don Fulton New Works Project





An irreverent romp through the American Revolution, this brand-new play offers a hilariously absurd take on Vermont’s Ethan Allen and his encounters with Benedict Arnold. Experience the funniest history lesson ever.

LITTLE S HOP OF HORRORS

A Riotous Musical Comedy That’s Simply to Die For!

June 6 – 29, 2025

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz

This iconic musical follows Seymour Krelborn, a floral assistant who encounters a mysterious plant named “Audrey II.” With promises of fame in exchange for blood, Audrey II’s sinister intentions gradually unfold. A cult classic not to be missed!

Ticket Information:

Adults: $64–69 Seniors (62+): $59–64 Students: $25

Special Pricing:

• 25 for $25: 25 tickets at $25 each for each Mainstage production. Limited availability.

• Frugal Friday: $25 tickets for the first Friday performance of each mainstage production.

• Savvy Saturdays: $40 tickets for Saturday evening performances.

• Group Sales: Contact the box office at 781-279-2200 or email boxoffice@greaterbostonstage.org.

• Card to Culture: Massachusetts residents with EBT cards can receive up to six

$3 tickets per card for Mainstage, Young Company productions, and Special Events.

Subscription Options:

• $450 All Access Flex Pass: Attend all productions and events as many times as you like.

• $300 Premier Flex Pass: Six Mainstage admissions with flexible usage.

• $270 First Look Flex Pass: Six Mainstage admissions for opening weekends.

• $270 Wednesday Matinee Flex Pass: Six Mainstage admissions for Wednesday matinees.



Comments