GONE NOWHERE Begins At Boston Playwrights' Theatre November 4

Boston Playwrights' Theatre continues its 2021-22 season with Gone Nowhere by Daniel C. Blanda. Running from November 4-14, the play is directed by Noah Putterman.

Gone Nowhere follows Reilly, a young man who, in the wake of his father's death, has left the trappings of the big city to seek peace in the great outdoors with a visit to his old friend Hunter. Soon it becomes clear that each young man is dealing with his own demons.

"At the end of the day this play is about the family we're born into, the family we build for ourselves, and the very painful concept of original sin and how it destroys those families," Blanda says. "Try as we might, we'll never be able to outrun what keeps us up at night."

The play is Blanda's thesis project-he is member of Boston University's M.F.A. Playwriting Program class of 2021-although "Gone Nowhere has been rattling in my brain for years, in one version or another, and it's hard to believe that it's finally going to be taking on a life of its own thanks to BPT."

A post-show conversation with Gone Nowhere's playwright, director and other members of the play's creative team will follow the Nov. 6 performance.

Blanda is the author of No Service North of 96thand Shoulda Coulda Woulda. In 2020, Blanda's Isla and Her Earth won the Region 1 Planet Earth Arts Playwriting Prize for ten-minute plays that address issues of climate change, the environment and surrounding issues of urgent concern. Director Putterman is a third year M.F.A. Directing candidate at Boston University. He served as Director of Education and Theatre for Youth at Casa Mañana Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas, for five years, directing dozens of professional and young professional musicals including Sweeney Todd, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Big Fish. Other directing credits include Men On Boats (Circle Theatre, Fort Worth), Newsies (Lyric Stage, Dallas) and Where Words Once Were (Theatre Raleigh).

All the plays in BPT's 2021-22 season were written by the Boston University M.F.A. Playwriting Program class of 2021. Originally slated for the 2020-2021 season, the productions were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. BPT resumes in-person performances next week with LORENA: a Tabloid Epic by Eliana Pipes. The plays are co-produced with the Boston University College of Fine Arts School of Theatre as part of its New Play Initiative.

BPT's season continues in December with Incels and Other Myths by Ally Sass (December); Rx Machina by Caity-Shea Violette (February); and Beasts (April) by Cayenne Douglass.

Audiences are required to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend performances. Up-to-the-minute information regarding performance schedules, COVID-19 protocols and ticketing can be found on the BPT website (www.BostonPlaywrights.org) under Visit Us > COVID-19 Safety.