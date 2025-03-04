From The Top Celebrates Landmark Anniversary With Major Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year, From the Top – America's largest national platform celebrating young classical musicians – celebrates 25 years of mission-driven programming, creative collaborations, and increasing access to high-level music training. New celebratory broadcasts this spring feature Black alumni voices from throughout the radio show's run as well as young eco-artists who participated in FTT's recent learning lab on musicians and the environment. In addition, a special episode featuring musical siblings is co-hosted by pianist Orli Shaham and violinist Gil Shaham. In this landmark year, FTT also announces a groundbreaking partnership with the University of Southern California's Brain and Creativity Institute, which will feature a public concert and youth symposium in March while young musicians and brain researchers team up behind the scenes to expand our understanding of the neurological impacts of music on the adolescent brain.

From the Top was founded in 2000 by Boston arts leaders Jennifer Hurley-Wales and Gerald Slavet on the belief that young musicians can inspire, connect, and transform the world. What began as a radio experiment at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall has evolved into a national learning and media laboratory that serves as a platform for today's young musicians. Each year, roughly 100 young artists are selected as Fellows, gaining access to professional recording sessions, financial awards, and a network of industry professionals with a genuine desire to empower young musicians. By creating a space where young artists can experiment, collaborate, and nurture their curiosity, From the Top helps the next generation of artists recognize their own potential as change-makers. Topics that matter most in the lives of talented young artists are at the center of programming, and Fellows learn from a growing network of 3,000 alumni artists that includes Kevin Olusola, Nadine Sierra, Randall Goosby, Conrad Tao, Tessa Lark, and Zlatomir Fung.

The organization's values were beautifully showcased in January, when FTT kicked off its milestone year with a coveted Tiny Desk Concert appearance. The performance by current and recent FTT Fellows was so impactful that NPR Music raved, “Something important and kind of miraculous had taken place. Together, we created a document for the world to witness the powerful message of great music made by the next generation of very fine musicians.” This talent and advocacy came as no surprise to the 350,000 weekly listeners of From the Top's flagship radio show and the millions of fans who follow their journeys online.

“From the Top has transformed from a simple idea into a powerful movement, evolving into a robust training ground for artistic leadership, community engagement, and innovation,” says From the Top Executive Director Gretchen Nielsen. “This year marks a defining moment for FTT – a celebration of 25 years of empowering young musicians and a bold step into a future shaped by their artistry and leadership.”

This April through June, From the Top produces new broadcast episodes spotlighting issues that resonate with young musicians, airing on more than 200 public radio station across the United States. Clarinetist Alex Laing hosts a “Where Are They Now” special centering Black voices in classical music and spotlighting FTT alumni, while pianist Orli Shaham offers a rare perspective on musical siblings with appearances by her brother, violinist Gil Shaham, and her twin sons, among other sets of closely related musicians. More than a third of the young musicians who apply to From the Top speak passionately about the importance of nature and the environment in their lives, which inspired the six-week Musicians and the Environment Learning Initiative last fall. Participating eco-artists, who explored how to use their artistic practices to engage with climate science, will offer a global perspective in an expanded Earth Day broadcast.

As a creative learning lab for young classical musicians, From the Top is designed to fill in the gaps in traditional music education. This March, FTT Fellows will benefit from a different kind of laboratory experience, in the hallowed research spaces of the University of Southern California's Brain and Creativity Institute. For the organizations' joint Music and the Brain Initiative teen musicians will be paired with leading researchers and faculty from USC to examine how music and science shape their personal identity, social connections, and emotional well-being. From the Top will also invite Fellows and Alumni to be part of a neuroimaging study in which cutting-edge scanning techniques will investigate the effects of intensive, high-quality music training on adolescent brain development. The four-day residency culminates with a multimedia concert hosted by Peter Dugan on March 15, 2025, and a youth symposium on March 16, 2025, at USC Cammilleri Hall, providing a platform for teen artists to engage in meaningful conversations about their musical journeys, mental health, and societal impact.

“Our collaboration with From the Top brings a dual focus on artistic excellence and scientific inquiry, creating a rare opportunity to bridge the gap between music performance and research,” said USC Brain and Creativity Institute Associate Professor of Psychology and Neurology Assal Habibi. “Research focusing on the transitional stage of adolescence remains limited – young, skilled musicians are an ideal fit for this study because they are deeply immersed in rigorous music training which shapes not only cognitive and neural development but also broader psychosocial outcomes. This partnership provides an invaluable opportunity to connect science with real-world applications, with the ultimate goal of influencing educational and therapeutic practices.”

From the Top's efforts to increase access to high-level classical music study are changing the face of the industry, allowing new generations of creatives to see themselves reflected onstage. Previous programming has spotlighted the challenges faced by young musicians from rural areas who are driven to study classical music, and the Musicians with Disabilities Special Initiative increased recognition and transparency for disabled and neurodivergent artists. The organization also continues to recruit and champion musicians with demonstrated financial need with a fresh crop of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Awards each year – a longstanding partnership offering individual $10,000 grants for instrument purchases, summer camp tuition, college audition expenses, private lessons, and other music-related needs.

“From the Top is making a long-term investment in the arts, and this award was instrumental to my own career,” said Gabriel Campos Zamora, Principal Clarinet of the Minnesota Orchestra. “When I received the Jack Kent Cooke award in 2008, I was finally able to buy my first clarinets and audition for college programs, which I would not have had the resources to do on my own. I also discovered a network of compassionate mentors who were eager to see me succeed. Their knowledge and leadership prepared me to take the next steps in my classical music career, and I'm delighted that this transformative award continues to change lives. The future of classical music will be in the hands of these talented young people.”

