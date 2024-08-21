Free East Boston Latin Music And Dance Festival to Return At East Boston Memorial Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The annual East Boston Latin Music & Dance Festival will bring a day filled with Sonidos De La Gente (Sounds of the People) to East Boston Memorial Park Saturday, September 21, 2024. Now in its third year, the festival will feature a variety of local artists and dance groups spread across two stages from 1:00 - 7:30 PM. The FREE family-friendly event is organized by Sen. Lydia Edwards' office in conjunction with ZUMIX, Veronica Robles Cultural Center, East Boston Main Streets, and the City of Boston.

The 2024 festival will include the salsa sounds of Puerto Rican singer, composer and bandleader Jesus Pagan y su Orquesta, the vibrant Colombian rhythms of La Rockola as well as the incomparable Veronica Robles' Mariachi Band and the unique Andean sounds from Omar Clavijo y su Son Latino. The afternoon will also include performances by youth musicians from ZUMIX.

Dance groups will include Salsa y Control (Salsa), Samba Viva (Baiana, Malandro, Maculelê, Axé), Bajucol folkloric dancers, and Veronica Robles Cultural Center's youth dancers.

The East Boston Latin Music & Dance Festival will also feature local and independent restaurants serving food and drink throughout the event.

"I am proud to serve the wonderful community of East Boston, and delighted to join local residents as we celebrate the rich Latin American cultures that bring so much vibrance to this corner of the city", said Sen. Lydia Edwards. “I invite everyone to come visit Eastie on 9/21 to enjoy great music, dance, food, and festivities!"

This festival takes place at East Boston Memorial Park, a beautiful spot adjacent to the MBTA Airport Station on the Blue Line and the Mary Ellen Welch Greenway. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation including the MBTA East Boston ferry.

