Franklin Performing Arts Company Reveals Cast of ANNIE at The Black Box

Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present the family musical Annie October 17–26 at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA. The production stars young local actor Colette Lelievre in the title role. Lelievre, a Bellingham resident, is a student at Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public School and the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.

The cast also features Maria Sylvia Norris (Beetlejuice national tour) as Miss Hannigan, Robbie Rescigno as Rooster, and Ali Funkhouser as Lily St. Regis. Local FPAC favorites Nick Paone and Zoë Iacovelli appear as Daddy Warbucks and Grace Farrell, respectively. Bailey, from Bill Berloni Theatrical Animals, appears as Sandy, made possible by the Parkman Family Foundation. The cast of orphans includes Kylie Adams, Tawny Adams, Katie Cornwell, Halley Henderson, Bella Pereira, Eliza Rodenhiser, Maja Thaker, Zoey Tucker, and Abby Winsor.

The ensemble brings together New York and Boston/Providence performers, collegiate actors, and student apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts. Direction is by Raye Lynn Mercer with music direction by Hallie Wetzell and choreography by Broadway’s Clay Rice-Thomson (Moulin Rouge!, Newsies, Matilda).

Audiences attending Friday and Saturday evening performances may purchase add-on tickets for pre-show experiences. Options include Hannigan’s, a 1930s speakeasy with live music, drinks, and snacks (ages 21+), or supervised games and activities at “The Orphanage” for children 12 and under.

Annie, based on Harold Gray’s comic strip, features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. The Tony-winning musical includes such songs as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”

Tickets are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.