David Elder, Kelly Sheehan, and More to Star in New Bedford Festival Theatre's WHITE CHRISTMAS

New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall have announced the casting for their production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas which will be presented November 26 - December 4, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center at 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA.

Singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis join sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly, the boys' commander in World War II, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what's the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that's sure to put Waverly and his business in the black!

Leading the cast will be David Elder (Broadway "42nd Street""Titanic") as Bob and Kelly Sheehan (Broadway and National Tour of "White Christmas") as Judy.

Joining them will be Gillian Bell ( NBFT's Beauty And The Beast) as Betty, Gino Bloomberg ("Ghost:The Musical at Arizona Broadway Theatre) as Phil, Sarah Smith (National Tour of "Mamma Mia") as Martha, Frank Scanzillo ("12 Angry Men" at Your Theatre) as General Waverly, Sophie DeOliveira ( "Annie" at Ogunquit Playhouse) as Susan, Katherine Winter ( Off Broadway "Chasing Andy Warhol") as Rhoda, Liz Davis ( "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at Tibbits Opera House) as Rita, and Joey Birchler ( NBFT's "Beauty And The Beast" as Ralph Sheldrake. Also in the cast: Delaney Bailey, Abbi Cavanaugh, Elena Donyo, Joel Douglas, Andy Edelman, Emily Harmon, Nicky Kaider, Amy Knips, Danny Maguire, Dennis Robinson, Nino Ruggeri, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, Meridien Terrell, Brooklyn Toli and Andrew Winans.

The Production will be Directed and Choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, Music Direction by Gio Tio, Associate Director/Choreographer by Bryan Hunt, Lighting Design by Jen Kelley, Sound Design by Justin Sullivan, Dance Captain is Andrew Winans.

New Bedford Festival Theatre's production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas runs November 26 - December 4, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available from $39-$65.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.zeiterion.org/events/nbft-white-christmas by phone (508) 994-2900, or in person at the Zeiterion Box Office 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740.