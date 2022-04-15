Comedy With Paul Nardizzi, James Dorsey, and Dan Boulger Comes to Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Live Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's in Webster, MA on Saturday, April 23rd with headliner Paul Nardizzi and special guests James Dorsey and Dan Boulger. Doors open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Paul Nardizzi began his comedy career in 1990, quickly becoming a Boston area favorite and a national headliner within four years. He has made numerous appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central, NESN Comedy All Stars. Paul also won the Boston Comedy Festival Competition, HBO's U.S. Comedy and Arts Festival and is one of the most requested acts on XM Satellite Radio. As a top stand up comedian in Boston and the New England Area, he is known for his rapid-fire comedy, ability to engage the crowd, and tailor material to audiences.

Boston's James Dorsey is an insurance salesman by day and comedian by night! After receiving his first D-minus for conduct in the second grade, Dorsey said he realized school was not his cup of tea and took his "disruptive in class" trademark to the stand-up stage and never looked back. He shares life experiences through high energy, witty acting-out, and playful facial expressions. His use of imitations and characters is incredibly vivid and entertaining. Dorsey was the national winner of the Catch a New Rising Star competition, as well as the Plymouth Rock Comedy Festival and has performed at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival. His performance on stage has been described as "Flawless, smooth and original. A born professional." He has shared the stage with Joe Rogan, Bryan Callen, Jerry Seinfeld, Patrice O'Neal, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ian Black, Gilbert Gottfried, and Steven Wright. Dorsey can be seen in every major comedy club in New England and will remain in your head and heart long after he has made his exit from the stage.

Dan Boulger began his comedy career in late 2004 only one week into his freshman year of college. Quickly becoming a favorite in the New England area, Boulger started performing nationally after winning the Boston Comedy Festival in 2006 at the age of 20. He has since received recognition from both audiences and industry alike having performed on Comedy Central, The BBC, and the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival, and most recently has made multiple appearances on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Italian Wine Dinner on April 27th, Aquanett on April 29th, Lip Service Drag Show on May 6th, and Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show Dance Party on May 13th. More events will be announced soon.



