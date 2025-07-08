Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's Restaurant to Feature Juston McKinney & Guests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA, on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 7:30 PM. The show will feature Juston McKinney with special guests Emily Ruskowski and Ryan Gartley for a night of laughs.



Juston McKinney grew up in New Hampshire and worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Maine before moving to New York to start his comedy career. Since then, McKinney has had multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien, and both a half-hour special and a one-hour special on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials you can watch right now on Amazon Prime! Throw in some appearances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you can see why NH Magazine named him “Best of New Hampshire” and The New York Times called him “Destined for stardom.”

Emily Ruskowski is a one-woman charm offensive. With a style that’s totally approachable and instantly impressive, Emily is equally comfortable diving into personal insecurities or workplace nonsense. With an irrepressibly cheerful demeanor, she commands attention and delivers stories loaded with punchline after punchline. Emily’s comedy combines a quick mind, an infectious energy, and a totally unique eye for observation. She brings a genuine sense of fun to material that ranges from a career in social work to a passion for boy bands. Emily has been featured in the Washington Post and Boston Globe and has appeared on the popular 2 Dope Queens Podcast and Laughs TV on Fox.

Ryan Gartley is a seasoned stand-up comedian from New England with over two decades of experience and more than 500 performances to his credit. Gartley's comedic style is characterized by quick, critical observations and dry, family-friendly humor. He has graced stages across the United States, from Las Vegas to New York to Bangor, Maine. His talent has earned him spots in the Portland and Boston Comedy Festivals, where he was a semi-finalist. Additionally, he has opened for renowned comedians such as Lenny Clarke, Jeff Dunham, Steven Wright, and Dave Coulier.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include TICKET2RIDE! The Rock & Roll Comedy Game Show on July 10th and KSF: A Tribute to Kansas, Styx, and Foreigner on November 29th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Juston McKinney & Guests on Friday, August 15, 2025, are on sale now. Doors open at 6:30 PM; the show starts at 7:30 PM.