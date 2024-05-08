Club Passim's Campfire Festival Returns for Memorial Day Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over fifty artists will gather for four days of music at Club Passim's Memorial Day weekend for the renowned Campfire Festival. This semi-annual tradition, started 26 years ago, brings together the finest emerging artists and experienced veterans for a weekend brimming with non-stop music at the legendary listening room, Club Passim in Harvard Square. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now at Passim.org. Admission is free for students.

"Campfire is the perfect platform for Passim to introduce up-and-coming performers in an intimate setting," said Matt Smith, Passim Managing Director. "This year we'll showcase Iguana Fund recipients chrysalis and Almira Ara, and welcome new faces like CoCo Smith and SARIKA."

The festival will feature dozens of talented musicians like Nora Meier, Kayla Blackburn, and Mirabelle Skipworth and celebrated veterans of the Passim stage including Jessye DeSilva, Lloyd Thayer and Taylor Rose Mickens.

Performances will begin at 6:00 p.m on Friday and at 2:00 p.m on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

On Saturday night there will be a special in the round performance featuring members of the Passim's Folk Collective, Audrey Pearl, Kim Moberg, Maxfield Anderson, and Gabriella Simpkins. The Folk Collective is Passim’s artist-led and artist-forward initiative, digging deeper to explore folk music and bringing the club more diverse and inclusive events.

In 1998, Passim established Campfire to fill a bad booking weekend, but today, it has become one of the primary methods for audiences to discover new talent. Originally known as "On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire," this festival merged the concept of artists playing music around the campfire with Passim's commitment to introducing new talent to discerning listeners. The Campfire Festival is now as much about the community as it is about the music, with "in the round" performances where songwriters exchange tunes being a common feature throughout the day, in addition to solo and band performances.

Click here to see the entire lineup for the 2024 Campfire Festival.

2024 Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim May 24 to 27. Tickets are $15 for one day and $30 for the whole weekend and available at www.passim.org. Free admission tickets are available to students in person with a valid student or ID. Offer not valid in advance. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

